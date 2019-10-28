Arkansas offensive lineman retires from football

Another difficult season for the Razorbacks will have to continue without an injury-riddled offensive lineman for the rest of the season. Senior offensive lineman Colton Jackson has made the decision to step away from football. Jackson announced his decision with a statement posted on his Twitter account on Monday.

“After tough discussions with my parents, doctors and coaches it is in the best interests to announce that I will be stepping away from football,” Jackson said in his statement. “Ever since my back surgery last year I have been pushing myself through pain in order to play the game I love. It’s disappointing when you put in countless hours of training, practice and rehab each week for it to not even come close to being reflected through your performance and on film, and there is nothing you can do about it.”

Jackson was referencing surgery for his injury prior to last season that forced him to miss the first few games of the season.

Arkansas head coach Chad Morris reacted to the latest news involving Jackson and addressed how the Razorbacks will move forward without him. Shane Clenin and Brady Latham, who have been used in rotation on the offensive line, will continue to fill the void by splitting reps for now.

