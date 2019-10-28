ESPN’s College GameDay heading to Memphis for first time

A week after making its first road trip to South Dakota, ESPN’s College GameDay is ready to add another newcomer to the list. ESPN announced earlier today College GameDay is heading to Memphis for this weekend’s big matchup in the American Athletic Conference between the No. 24 Memphis Tigers and the undefeated No. 15 SMU Mustangs.

The game between the Tigers and Mustangs have become a pivotal one in the AAC West Division standings, and the entire Group of Five race for a spot in the New Years Six. The stakes are incredibly high for Memphis and SMU, as only conference champions from the Group of Five are eligible for a spot in the New Years Six bowl lineup. Memphis has fallen in the conference championship each of the last two seasons and SMU is the last undefeated team left standings in the AAC (Appalachian State of the Sun Belt is the only other undefeated G5 program)

This will also mark the first time Memphis has been featured in the College GameDay spotlight as a home team or a visitor. It will not be the first time for SMU, however. SMU was the visitor when College GameDay broadcast at Houston on Nov. 19, 2011. The No. 10 Houston Cougars defeated SMU 37-7.

This will be the first Group of Five game to welcome GameDay to town since Nov. 17, 2018 when No. 11 UCF hosted No. 19 Cincinnati.The last non-AAC game in the Group of Five to get the GameDay treatment was Nov. 19, 2016 when P.J. Fleck and his undefeated No. 14 Western Michigan hosted Buffalo en route to an appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

GameDay is certainly no stranger to the state of Tennessee. In April, ESPN’s College GameDay crew took part in the TV coverage of the NFL Draft in Nashville. GameDay has also made a handful of visits to Knoxville, with the most recent trip coming on Sept. 24, 2016 for No. 14 Tennessee taking on No. 19 Florida. The Vols have hosted GameDay nine times and have made 21 appearances as a home or away team.

