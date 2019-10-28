Indiana to host first November night game since at least 1960

Indiana is 6-2 after beating Nebraska at Nebraska on Saturday, Indiana is uncharted territory. When’s the last time the Hoosiers clinched a bowl trip in October? When’s the last time Indiana hosted a night game in November?

Turns out, we know the answer, sort of.

IU announced Monday this Saturday’s game against Northwestern will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, making it the first November night game in Memorial Stadium history. Memorial Stadium opened in 1960.

Want you to see everything.

Want you to see all of the lights. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/R4ywvzvjbw — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 28, 2019

A win on Saturday would put the Hoosiers at 7-2 for the first time since their 7-1 start way back in 1993, which also happens to be the last time IU won more than seven games. Indiana did not draw any votes in this week’s AP poll, but a win over the Wildcats and No. 5 Penn State on Nov. 16 would most assuredly put the Hoosiers back in the rankings for the first time since 1994, ending the longest AP poll drought among Power 5 programs.