No. 22 Kansas State loses LB Eric Gallon for season

No. 22 Kansas State will be without linebacker Eric Gallon for the remainder of the season, head coach Chris Klieman confirmed on Monday.

“We’re sick about it,” Klieman said Monday during the Big 12 teleconference, via the Wichita Eagle. “Eric had a significant knee injury. I think we’re still learning a little bit more about the details, but it’s going to require season-ending surgery, and it makes you sad for any player, especially the fifth-year guys that put their heart and soul into a program.”

Gallon was carted off the field during the Wildcats’ 48-41 upset of No. 10 Oklahoma while wearing an air cast wrapped around his knee after taking an awkward hit.

A native of Lakeland, Fla., and the son of a former Wildcat of the same name, Gallon signed with Virginia and suffered a season-ending injury as a freshman. He sat out 2017 and appeared in just three games as a junior last fall. He had posted a tackle, a forced fumble and a third-down pass breakup.

The forced fumble came on a kickoff, which turns out to be the final play of his college career.