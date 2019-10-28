Louisville kicker Blanton Creque has season-ending injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After leaving this past weekend’s game against Virginia, Louisville kicker Blanton Creque is now done for the season. On Monday, Louisville announced Creque will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a torn ACL injury.

The injury was to Creque’s left knee, as confirmed by Louisville in a released statement. Surgery will take place in the coming weeks, once the torn knee is ready for operation. Creque returned to the Louisville sideline on crutches after initially being treated during Louisville’s victory over Virginia.

Crewque had converted 8 of 11 field goal attempts this season and he is the most accurate kicker in program history. His loss is not insignificant.

In his absence, Louisville will put the place-kicking duties on the leg of redshirt sophomore Ryan Chalifoux, who replaced the injured Creque on Saturday.

Follow @KevinOnCFB