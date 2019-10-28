Louisville kicker Blanton Creque has season-ending injury

After leaving this past weekend’s game against Virginia, Louisville kicker Blanton Creque is now done for the season. On Monday, Louisville announced Creque will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a torn ACL injury.
The injury was to Creque’s left knee, as confirmed by Louisville in a released statement. Surgery will take place in the coming weeks, once the torn knee is ready for operation. Creque returned to the Louisville sideline on crutches after initially being treated during Louisville’s victory over Virginia.
Crewque had converted 8 of 11 field goal attempts this season and he is the most accurate kicker in program history. His loss is not insignificant.
In his absence, Louisville will put the place-kicking duties on the leg of redshirt sophomore Ryan Chalifoux, who replaced the injured Creque on Saturday.
Another difficult season for the Razorbacks will have to continue without an injury-riddled offensive lineman for the rest of the season. Senior offensive lineman Colton Jackson has made the decision to step away from football. Jackson announced his decision with a statement posted on his Twitter account on Monday.
“After tough discussions with my parents, doctors and coaches it is in the best interests to announce that I will be stepping away from football,” Jackson said in his statement. “Ever since my back surgery last year I have been pushing myself through pain in order to play the game I love. It’s disappointing when you put in countless hours of training, practice and rehab each week for it to not even come close to being reflected through your performance and on film, and there is nothing you can do about it.”
Jackson was referencing surgery for his injury prior to last season that forced him to miss the first few games of the season.
Arkansas head coach Chad Morris reacted to the latest news involving Jackson and addressed how the Razorbacks will move forward without him. Shane Clenin and Brady Latham, who have been used in rotation on the offensive line, will continue to fill the void by splitting reps for now.
De’Coldest Crawford is just a sophomore, likely siting in class right now at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport. By committing to LSU on Monday, Crawford ascended immediately into college football’s Name Hall of Fame (Hall of Name)?
Crawford listed himself as “1000%” committed to LSU, becoming the second member of LSU’s 2022 class.
Crawford is so early in the recruiting process that he hasn’t been rated by 247Sports as of yet. Listed at 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, Crawford’s 247Sports profile listed offers from Southern Miss, Southern and Washington State.
Following Crawford’s commitment, rumors circulated online that his legal middle name is ToEvaDoIt. Turns out, that’s incorrect. It’s just Juan.
No. 22 Kansas State will be without linebacker Eric Gallon for the remainder of the season, head coach Chris Klieman confirmed on Monday.
“We’re sick about it,” Klieman said Monday during the Big 12 teleconference, via the Wichita Eagle. “Eric had a significant knee injury. I think we’re still learning a little bit more about the details, but it’s going to require season-ending surgery, and it makes you sad for any player, especially the fifth-year guys that put their heart and soul into a program.”
Gallon was carted off the field during the Wildcats’ 48-41 upset of No. 10 Oklahoma while wearing an air cast wrapped around his knee after taking an awkward hit.
A native of Lakeland, Fla., and the son of a former Wildcat of the same name, Gallon signed with Virginia and suffered a season-ending injury as a freshman. He sat out 2017 and appeared in just three games as a junior last fall. He had posted a tackle, a forced fumble and a third-down pass breakup.
The forced fumble came on a kickoff, which turns out to be the final play of his college career.
Indiana is 6-2 after beating Nebraska at Nebraska on Saturday, Indiana is uncharted territory. When’s the last time the Hoosiers clinched a bowl trip in October? When’s the last time Indiana hosted a night game in November?
Turns out, we know the answer, sort of.
IU announced Monday this Saturday’s game against Northwestern will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, making it the first November night game in Memorial Stadium history. Memorial Stadium opened in 1960.
A win on Saturday would put the Hoosiers at 7-2 for the first time since their 7-1 start way back in 1993, which also happens to be the last time IU won more than seven games. Indiana did not draw any votes in this week’s AP poll, but a win over the Wildcats and No. 5 Penn State on Nov. 16 would most assuredly put the Hoosiers back in the rankings for the first time since 1994, ending the longest AP poll drought among Power 5 programs.