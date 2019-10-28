Nebraska WR Miles Jones entering transfer portal

Nebraska’s Class of 2018 could be about to take another hit. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Miles Jones has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, which will allow him to evaluate his potential options to play football and attend school elsewhere.
According to a report from Husker 247, citing confirmation from a Nebraska official, Jones has already informed head coach Scott Frost and the football coaching staff of his decision to begin weighing his options. His name is now, reportedly, in the transfer portal.
By entering the transfer portal, a player is free to have contact with any program that may be interested in recruiting him. The player can always pull their name out of the transfer portal and remain at their current school, which is not at all unprecedented. It does seem that the majority of players who enter the transfer portal do eventually move on to another program. We’ll see what is to come for the Florida native.
Jones has appeared in four games this season, and he made an appearance in one game last season. If Miles transfers to another FBS program, he will not be eligible to play for his new team until 2021 due to NCAA transfer rules that require a player to sit out a full season first. Miles would have two more seasons of eligibility beginning in 2021. He would be eligible to play immediately in 2020 if the transfer is to an FCS or lower-division program.
Nebraska has already had a handful of players from the Class of 2018 either leave the program or fail to meet the academic requirements to enroll. Clearly, the first recruiting class of Scott Frost has had some hits and misses.
A week after making its first road trip to South Dakota, ESPN’s College GameDay is ready to add another newcomer to the list. ESPN announced earlier today College GameDay is heading to Memphis for this weekend’s big matchup in the American Athletic Conference between the No. 24 Memphis Tigers and the undefeated No. 15 SMU Mustangs.
The game between the Tigers and Mustangs have become a pivotal one in the AAC West Division standings, and the entire Group of Five race for a spot in the New Years Six. The stakes are incredibly high for Memphis and SMU, as only conference champions from the Group of Five are eligible for a spot in the New Years Six bowl lineup. Memphis has fallen in the conference championship each of the last two seasons and SMU is the last undefeated team left standings in the AAC (Appalachian State of the Sun Belt is the only other undefeated G5 program)
This will also mark the first time Memphis has been featured in the College GameDay spotlight as a home team or a visitor. It will not be the first time for SMU, however. SMU was the visitor when College GameDay broadcast at Houston on Nov. 19, 2011. The No. 10 Houston Cougars defeated SMU 37-7.
This will be the first Group of Five game to welcome GameDay to town since Nov. 17, 2018 when No. 11 UCF hosted No. 19 Cincinnati.The last non-AAC game in the Group of Five to get the GameDay treatment was Nov. 19, 2016 when P.J. Fleck and his undefeated No. 14 Western Michigan hosted Buffalo en route to an appearance in the Cotton Bowl.
GameDay is certainly no stranger to the state of Tennessee. In April, ESPN’s College GameDay crew took part in the TV coverage of the NFL Draft in Nashville. GameDay has also made a handful of visits to Knoxville, with the most recent trip coming on Sept. 24, 2016 for No. 14 Tennessee taking on No. 19 Florida. The Vols have hosted GameDay nine times and have made 21 appearances as a home or away team.
Another difficult season for the Razorbacks will have to continue without an injury-riddled offensive lineman for the rest of the season. Senior offensive lineman Colton Jackson has made the decision to step away from football. Jackson announced his decision with a statement posted on his Twitter account on Monday.
“After tough discussions with my parents, doctors and coaches it is in the best interests to announce that I will be stepping away from football,” Jackson said in his statement. “Ever since my back surgery last year I have been pushing myself through pain in order to play the game I love. It’s disappointing when you put in countless hours of training, practice and rehab each week for it to not even come close to being reflected through your performance and on film, and there is nothing you can do about it.”
Jackson was referencing surgery for his injury prior to last season that forced him to miss the first few games of the season.
Arkansas head coach Chad Morris reacted to the latest news involving Jackson and addressed how the Razorbacks will move forward without him. Shane Clenin and Brady Latham, who have been used in rotation on the offensive line, will continue to fill the void by splitting reps for now.
After leaving this past weekend’s game against Virginia, Louisville kicker Blanton Creque is now done for the season. On Monday, Louisville announced Creque will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a torn ACL injury.
The injury was to Creque’s left knee, as confirmed by Louisville in a released statement. Surgery will take place in the coming weeks, once the torn knee is ready for operation. Creque returned to the Louisville sideline on crutches after initially being treated during Louisville’s victory over Virginia.
Crewque had converted 8 of 11 field goal attempts this season and he is the most accurate kicker in program history. His loss is not insignificant.
In his absence, Louisville will put the place-kicking duties on the leg of redshirt sophomore Ryan Chalifoux, who replaced the injured Creque on Saturday.
De’Coldest Crawford is just a sophomore, likely siting in class right now at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport. By committing to LSU on Monday, Crawford ascended immediately into college football’s Name Hall of Fame (Hall of Name)?
Crawford listed himself as “1000%” committed to LSU, becoming the second member of LSU’s 2022 class.
Crawford is so early in the recruiting process that he hasn’t been rated by 247Sports as of yet. Listed at 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, Crawford’s 247Sports profile listed offers from Southern Miss, Southern and Washington State.
Following Crawford’s commitment, rumors circulated online that his legal middle name is ToEvaDoIt. Turns out, that’s incorrect. It’s just Juan.