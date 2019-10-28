Nebraska WR Miles Jones entering transfer portal

Nebraska’s Class of 2018 could be about to take another hit. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Miles Jones has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, which will allow him to evaluate his potential options to play football and attend school elsewhere.

According to a report from Husker 247, citing confirmation from a Nebraska official, Jones has already informed head coach Scott Frost and the football coaching staff of his decision to begin weighing his options. His name is now, reportedly, in the transfer portal.

By entering the transfer portal, a player is free to have contact with any program that may be interested in recruiting him. The player can always pull their name out of the transfer portal and remain at their current school, which is not at all unprecedented. It does seem that the majority of players who enter the transfer portal do eventually move on to another program. We’ll see what is to come for the Florida native.

Jones has appeared in four games this season, and he made an appearance in one game last season. If Miles transfers to another FBS program, he will not be eligible to play for his new team until 2021 due to NCAA transfer rules that require a player to sit out a full season first. Miles would have two more seasons of eligibility beginning in 2021. He would be eligible to play immediately in 2020 if the transfer is to an FCS or lower-division program.

Nebraska has already had a handful of players from the Class of 2018 either leave the program or fail to meet the academic requirements to enroll. Clearly, the first recruiting class of Scott Frost has had some hits and misses.

Follow @KevinOnCFB