Alabama TE Miller Forristall reportedly out several weeks with throat/voice box injury

While his injury is much more headline-worthy, Tua Tagovailoa‘s situation isn’t the only one with which Alabama is dealing ahead of the most recent Game of the Century showdown with LSU. Reportedly.

While there’s nothing official from the school, Aaron Suttles of The Athletic reported Monday night that Miller Forristall will be sidelined for several weeks because of an unspecified injury. In confirming Suttles’ original report, Matt Zenitz of al.com noted that Forristall suffered a throat/voice box injury.

The starting tight end sustained the injury during UA’s woodshedding of Arkansas Saturday.

News: Junior tight end Miller Forristall is out for several weeks due to an injury he sustained Saturday night in the Arkansas game. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) October 29, 2019

Forristall’s 12 receptions, 131 yards and three touchdowns lead all Crimson Tide tight ends. The redshirt junior missed most of the 2018 season because of a knee injury sustained in the third game last year.

With Forristall sidelined for the foreseeable future, Major Tennison (3-21-1) and Giles Amos (1-5-0) will get the opportunity to make up for the lost production.