Alabama TE Miller Forristall reportedly out several weeks with throat/voice box injury

While his injury is much more headline-worthy, Tua Tagovailoa‘s situation isn’t the only one with which Alabama is dealing ahead of the most recent Game of the Century showdown with LSU. Reportedly.
While there’s nothing official from the school, Aaron Suttles of The Athletic reported Monday night that Miller Forristall will be sidelined for several weeks because of an unspecified injury. In confirming Suttles’ original report, Matt Zenitz of al.com noted that Forristall suffered a throat/voice box injury.
The starting tight end sustained the injury during UA’s woodshedding of Arkansas Saturday.
Forristall’s 12 receptions, 131 yards and three touchdowns lead all Crimson Tide tight ends. The redshirt junior missed most of the 2018 season because of a knee injury sustained in the third game last year.
With Forristall sidelined for the foreseeable future, Major Tennison (3-21-1) and Giles Amos (1-5-0) will get the opportunity to make up for the lost production.
That was certainly a swift fall from grace.
Last week, Colorado State announced that its leading rusher, Marvin Kinsey Jr., had been indefinitely suspended for violating unspecified team rules. A week later, the football program announced Monday night that the running back is no longer a member of the team.
No specific reason was given for the parting of ways.
Following an indefinite suspension for a violation of team rules as announced by head coach Mike Bobo last week, running back Marvin Kinsey, Jr., is no longer a member of the Colorado State football program.
At the time of his suspension, Kinsey’s 703 yards rushing were not only easily the most for any member of the Rams — the No. 2 rusher, Dante Wright, had 180 yards, although Marcus McElroy is now up to 240 — but were tops among all players in the Mountain West Conference. He’s now third in the conference behind UNLV’s Charles Williams (793) and New Mexico’s Ahmari Davis (743).
The senior is also currently fourth on the team with 16 receptions and tied for third with two receiving touchdowns, while his 209 receiving yards are good for fifth.
This wasn’t the first suspension with which Kinsey has been forced to deal as he was sidelined for both CSU’s 2017 bowl game and the 2018 season opener for unspecified violations of team rules.
Thanks to an off-field issue, Craig Bohl has been forced into an in-season retooling of his Wyoming coaching staff.
Earlier this month, safeties coach Willie Mack Garza was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. A day later, the Cowboys announced that Bohl had indefinitely suspended the assistant.
A little less than two weeks later, the football program announced that Garza has submitted his resignation and is no longer a part of the team.
Garza was Lane Kiffin‘s defensive backs coach at Tennessee in 2009 before following him to USC the following year as secondary coach, only to abruptly resign the next season. While with the Vols, and what triggered his sudden resignation from the Trojans, Garza committed NCAA recruiting violations that resulted in a show-cause penalty and was out coaching in 2011 and 2012. From 2013 until earlier this offseason, Garza spent time on coaching staffs at the junior college, FCS and Div. II levels.
In May of this year, it was announced that Garza would be joining Bohl’s staff in Laramie.
With Garza out, it was confirmed that defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will take over as safeties coach, a role he held in 2017-18. Additionally, Aaron Bohl will take over as interim linebacker coach
With the Cleveland Browns scuffling after an offseason overloaded with hype, one former Heisman Trophy winner’s stab at turning that NFL club around has a connection to the collegiate game.
O.J. Simpson, the 1968 Heisman winner at USC who infamously went on to be found not guilty (winkwink nudgenudge) of a double homicide involving his ex-wife, joined Twitter in July of this year, less than two years after he was released from prison after serving nine years for a botched Las Vegas robbery. Since joining the Twitterverse, the Juice has not been shy in dispensing football wisdom to his nearly one million followers.
Monday, Simpson utilized the social media site to suggest that the Browns, who have gone 2-5 under first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens, should look north to Ann Arbor for a replacement if Kitchens is a one-and-done.
Speaking of Cleveland, you know, a lot of college coaches don’t do well in the pros — Jimmy Johnson, Pete Carroll the exception(s). But there is a guy that was a good college coach that I think was better as a pro coach and he’s right next door to you, Cleveland. His name is Jim Harbaugh and I think he’s the elixir to all of your problems. I’m just saying. Take care.
The fire underneath Harbaugh’s seat had grown increasingly warm through the first half of the season, although the upset of Notre Dame last weekend has cooled it back down a bit. Still, the Michigan head coach was forced to deny a report last week leading into the game with the Fighting Irish that he was eyeing an exit strategy from U-M that would get him back into the NFL, labeling the rumor as “total crap” in a letter to the parents of his current Wolverine players
Harbaugh has been connected to the Browns in the past, with it being reported in 2014 that he was very nearly traded from the San Francisco 49ers to Cleveland.
For years, Jeff Fisher was mentioned myriad times in connection to a job at his alma mater USC. while nothing ever came to fruition on that front, the long-time NFL head coach is now connected to a job on the other side of the country that’s currently not open.
During Derek Mason‘s five-plus years at Vanderbilt, the Commodores have gone 26-43 overall and 10-34 in SEC play; this season, it’s 2-5 and 1-3. Vandy has yet to finish at or above .500 in any of Mason’s previous four years, and would need to win four of its last five regular-season games — remaining schedule: at South Carolina, at No. 6 Florida, Kentucky, East Tennessee State, at Tennessee — in order to have a shot at being average.
Given the amount of time he’s had and the poor results, Mason has been sitting on one of the hottest seats in the country since the 2019 campaign kicked off. Which brings us to Fisher, who ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg writes would be a potential target should the Commodores decide to move on from Mason this year.
I’m told former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher is a potential target for Vanderbilt. Fisher remains popular in Nashville, and new Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner wouldn’t hesitate to make a nontraditional hire.
The 61-year-old Fisher, who still owns property outside of Nashville, was the head coach of the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1995-2010. He was also the head coach of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2012-16.
Despite a career that has spanned more than three decades, Fisher has never been a coach at the collegiate level.