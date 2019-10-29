Colorado State’s leading rusher no longer with Rams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That was certainly a swift fall from grace.

Last week, Colorado State announced that its leading rusher, Marvin Kinsey Jr., had been indefinitely suspended for violating unspecified team rules. A week later, the football program announced Monday night that the running back is no longer a member of the team.

No specific reason was given for the parting of ways.

Following an indefinite suspension for a violation of team rules as announced by head coach Mike Bobo last week, running back Marvin Kinsey, Jr., is no longer a member of the Colorado State football program.

At the time of his suspension, Kinsey’s 703 yards rushing were not only easily the most for any member of the Rams — the No. 2 rusher, Dante Wright, had 180 yards, although Marcus McElroy is now up to 240 — but were tops among all players in the Mountain West Conference. He’s now third in the conference behind UNLV’s Charles Williams (793) and New Mexico’s Ahmari Davis (743).

The senior is also currently fourth on the team with 16 receptions and tied for third with two receiving touchdowns, while his 209 receiving yards are good for fifth.

This wasn’t the first suspension with which Kinsey has been forced to deal as he was sidelined for both CSU’s 2017 bowl game and the 2018 season opener for unspecified violations of team rules.