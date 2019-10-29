Jeff Fisher reportedly a ‘potential target’ if Vanderbilt moves on from Derek Mason

For years, Jeff Fisher was mentioned myriad times in connection to a job at his alma mater USC. while nothing ever came to fruition on that front, the long-time NFL head coach is now connected to a job on the other side of the country that’s currently not open.

During Derek Mason‘s five-plus years at Vanderbilt, the Commodores have gone 26-43 overall and 10-34 in SEC play; this season, it’s 2-5 and 1-3. Vandy has yet to finish at or above .500 in any of Mason’s previous four years, and would need to win four of its last five regular-season games — remaining schedule: at South Carolina, at No. 6 Florida, Kentucky, East Tennessee State, at Tennessee — in order to have a shot at being average.

Given the amount of time he’s had and the poor results, Mason has been sitting on one of the hottest seats in the country since the 2019 campaign kicked off. Which brings us to Fisher, who ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg writes would be a potential target should the Commodores decide to move on from Mason this year.

I’m told former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher is a potential target for Vanderbilt. Fisher remains popular in Nashville, and new Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner wouldn’t hesitate to make a nontraditional hire.

The 61-year-old Fisher, who still owns property outside of Nashville, was the head coach of the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1995-2010. He was also the head coach of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2012-16.

Despite a career that has spanned more than three decades, Fisher has never been a coach at the collegiate level.