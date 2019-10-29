Jeff Fisher reportedly a ‘potential target’ if Vanderbilt moves on from Derek Mason

For years, Jeff Fisher was mentioned myriad times in connection to a job at his alma mater USC. while nothing ever came to fruition on that front, the long-time NFL head coach is now connected to a job on the other side of the country that’s currently not open.
During Derek Mason‘s five-plus years at Vanderbilt, the Commodores have gone 26-43 overall and 10-34 in SEC play; this season, it’s 2-5 and 1-3. Vandy has yet to finish at or above .500 in any of Mason’s previous four years, and would need to win four of its last five regular-season games — remaining schedule: at South Carolina, at No. 6 Florida, Kentucky, East Tennessee State, at Tennessee — in order to have a shot at being average.
Given the amount of time he’s had and the poor results, Mason has been sitting on one of the hottest seats in the country since the 2019 campaign kicked off. Which brings us to Fisher, who ESPN.com‘s Adam Rittenberg writes would be a potential target should the Commodores decide to move on from Mason this year.
I’m told former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher is a potential target for Vanderbilt. Fisher remains popular in Nashville, and new Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner wouldn’t hesitate to make a nontraditional hire.
The 61-year-old Fisher, who still owns property outside of Nashville, was the head coach of the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1995-2010. He was also the head coach of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2012-16.
Despite a career that has spanned more than three decades, Fisher has never been a coach at the collegiate level.
With the Cleveland Browns scuffling after an offseason overloaded with hype, one former Heisman Trophy winner’s stab at turning that NFL club around has a connection to the collegiate game.
O.J. Simpson, the 1968 Heisman winner at USC who infamously went on to be found not guilty (winkwink nudgenudge) of a double homicide involving his ex-wife, joined Twitter in July of this year, less than two years after he was released from prison after serving nine years for a botched Las Vegas robbery. Since joining the Twitterverse, the Juice has not been shy in dispensing football wisdom to his nearly one million followers.
Monday, Simpson utilized the social media site to suggest that the Browns, who have gone 2-5 under first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens, should look north to Ann Arbor for a replacement if Kitchens is a one-and-done.
Speaking of Cleveland, you know, a lot of college coaches don’t do well in the pros — Jimmy Johnson, Pete Carroll the exception(s). But there is a guy that was a good college coach that I think was better as a pro coach and he’s right next door to you, Cleveland. His name is Jim Harbaugh and I think he’s the elixir to all of your problems. I’m just saying. Take care.
The fire underneath Harbaugh’s seat had grown increasingly warm through the first half of the season, although the upset of Notre Dame last weekend has cooled it back down a bit. Still, the Michigan head coach was forced to deny a report last week leading into the game with the Fighting Irish that he was eyeing an exit strategy from U-M that would get him back into the NFL, labeling the rumor as “total crap” in a letter to the parents of his current Wolverine players
Harbaugh has been connected to the Browns in the past, with it being reported in 2014 that he was very nearly traded from the San Francisco 49ers to Cleveland.
YOU get to start at quarterback! YOU get to start at quarterback! YOU get to start at quarterback!
The Oprah-esque signal-calling carousel in Raleigh continues unabated, with Dave Doeren announcing Monday that Devin Leary will start under center for North Carolina State in this Saturday’s game against Wake Forest. The redshirt freshman will be the third Wolfpack starting quarterback this year, joining Matthew McKay and Bailey Hockman. McKay started the first five games this season while Hockman started the last two.
Doeren made the decision to change things up again under center coming off 4-3 NC State’s bye weekend.
Leary has completed 20-of-41 passes this season for 336 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Despite throwing 109 fewer passes than McKay, Leary is tied with the season-opening starter for the team lead in touchdowns and has two more than Hockman in 46 fewer pass attempts.
According to the Associated Press, Leary will become the first redshirt freshman to start a game at quarterback for the Wolfpack since Russell Wilson in 2010.
Well, so much for that.
Following an 18-point loss to Illinois in Week 9, Jeff Brohm indicated that he would open back up the competition for Purdue’s starting quarterback job in the week leading into this coming Saturday’s game against Nebraska. Monday, however, Brohm announced that, while both redshirt freshman Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell will likely both play, the Boilermakers will be sticking with Plummer as the starter.
O’Connell will serve as Plummer’s backup.
“When you watch the video and you sit down and study it, that’s what we came up with,” the head coach said. “That doesn’t mean two quarterbacks aren’t going to play. I think you have to have both guys ready. I think both guys are inexperienced, they’re young and they have to continue to work through things.”
Replacing the injured season-opening starter, Elijah Sindelar, Plummer has started the last five games for the Boilermakers. For the season, he’s completed nearly 58 percent of his 208 passes for 1,363 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Plummer has also been sacked a whopping 18 times, an average of once every 11 or so pass attempts.
Nebraska’s Class of 2018 could be about to take another hit. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Miles Jones has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, which will allow him to evaluate his potential options to play football and attend school elsewhere.
According to a report from Husker 247, citing confirmation from a Nebraska official, Jones has already informed head coach Scott Frost and the football coaching staff of his decision to begin weighing his options. His name is now, reportedly, in the transfer portal.
By entering the transfer portal, a player is free to have contact with any program that may be interested in recruiting him. The player can always pull their name out of the transfer portal and remain at their current school, which is not at all unprecedented. It does seem that the majority of players who enter the transfer portal do eventually move on to another program. We’ll see what is to come for the Florida native.
Jones has appeared in four games this season, and he made an appearance in one game last season. If Miles transfers to another FBS program, he will not be eligible to play for his new team until 2021 due to NCAA transfer rules that require a player to sit out a full season first. Miles would have two more seasons of eligibility beginning in 2021. He would be eligible to play immediately in 2020 if the transfer is to an FCS or lower-division program.
Nebraska has already had a handful of players from the Class of 2018 either leave the program or fail to meet the academic requirements to enroll. Clearly, the first recruiting class of Scott Frost has had some hits and misses.