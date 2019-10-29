NC State to go with third QB this season; Devin Leary will be first redshirt freshman to start since Russell Wilson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

YOU get to start at quarterback! YOU get to start at quarterback! YOU get to start at quarterback!

The Oprah-esque signal-calling carousel in Raleigh continues unabated, with Dave Doeren announcing Monday that Devin Leary will start under center for North Carolina State in this Saturday’s game against Wake Forest. The redshirt freshman will be the third Wolfpack starting quarterback this year, joining Matthew McKay and Bailey Hockman. McKay started the first five games this season while Hockman started the last two.

Doeren made the decision to change things up again under center coming off 4-3 NC State’s bye weekend.

Leary has completed 20-of-41 passes this season for 336 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Despite throwing 109 fewer passes than McKay, Leary is tied with the season-opening starter for the team lead in touchdowns and has two more than Hockman in 46 fewer pass attempts.

According to the Associated Press, Leary will become the first redshirt freshman to start a game at quarterback for the Wolfpack since Russell Wilson in 2010.