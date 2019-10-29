Getty Images

NCAA Board of Governors gives unanimous go-ahead for athletes to benefit off their names, images, likenesses

By John TaylorOct 29, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Thanks in very large part to increasing pressure at both the federal and state levels, the NCAA has (begrudgingly) taken a huge step forward in the future of the collegiate model.  Still, though, there are myriad details to work out.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA announced that, “[i]n the Association’s continuing efforts to support college athletes, the NCAA’s top governing board voted unanimously to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.” According to the governing body of collegiate athletics, the Board of Governors is directing “each of the NCAA’s three divisions to immediately consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century.”

The three divisions have been ordered to immediately begin the process of crafting new rules related to NIL — currently, any player who profits off of his/her name/image/likeness is stripped of their scholarship — with a deadline currently set for January of 2021.

The biggest question?  What specifically does “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model” mean?  In the NCAA’s own bullet points, it appears the organization will, at least initially, be much more restrictive than the state laws already adopted or being discussed.

  • Assure student-athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.
  • Maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.
  • Ensure rules are transparent, focused and enforceable and facilitate fair and balanced competition.
  • Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.
  • Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.
  • Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.
  • Enhance principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.
  • Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” Board of Governors chair and Ohio State University president Michael  Drake said in a statement. “Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

As the train they should’ve been engineering years ago came barreling toward them in the here and now, the NCAA saw the most “existential threat” to its existence realized late last month when California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, guarantees student-athletes in the Golden State will have the right to market their name, image, and likeness without fear of recrimination from NCAA member institutions.  In the months leading up to that signing and in the days and weeks after, nearly a dozen other states indicated they were in some form or fashion in the process of crafting similar legislation, with the promise of additional states climbing along for the NIL ride as well.

All of that is in addition to a former Ohio State football player-turned-United States Congressman confirming that he “is planning to propose a new national law to give college athletes the opportunity to make endorsement money.” The congressman, Anthony Gonzalez, was expected to hold off on drafting legislation until the NCAA’s 19-person working group, established earlier this year, made its NIL recommendations to The Association’s Board of Governors this month.

With the NCAA officially embracing those recommendations — albeit with precious few details available — the machinations at the federal level are expected to increase significantly as The Association will be looking to federal legislators to implement one-size-fits-all legislation that would trump state-by-state laws that will vary in size and scope.

Suffice to say, this is a developing story that will take many twists and turns — and perhaps court stops — before the details are fully finalized.  One under-the-radar situation that could speed up the NCAA’s timeline?  A bill being introduced in Florida would go into effect in July of 2020, six full months before the NCAA’s self-imposed deadline for implementing new NIL rules.

And, perhaps most important to fans, get ready to welcome back college football video games.

Iowa State confirms multiple injuries after fan’s fall from upper deck at Jack Trice Stadium

By John TaylorOct 29, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
Initially, reports out of Ames indicated that an unidentified fan sustained unknown injuries after falling more than 25 feet from the upper deck of Jack Trice Stadium down to the lower bowl during Saturday’s Oklahoma State-Iowa State football game.  However, in a press release issued late Monday night, ISU indicated that multiple individuals were injured after the fan landed on them.

Neither the extent of those injuries nor the identities of those involved have been divulged.

Below is the university’s statement, in its entirety:

Iowa State University is in contact with the individuals involved in an accident Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

A fan fell from the second balcony on the stadium’s east side in the first half of the football game versus Oklahoma State. The fan landed on fans sitting in the lower bowl. Emergency medical professionals immediately responded and provided treatment.

University leaders express their concern and hope for a quick recovery for all those involved. The names of the injured individuals are not being released at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the ISU Police department.

After monster game, Ohio State’s Chase Young makes Heisman odds debut

By John TaylorOct 29, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
It shouldn’t have taken this long, yet here we are when it comes to the award handed out annually to The Most Outstanding Quarterback on a Highly-Ranked Team.  Usually.

In No. 3 Ohio State’s demolition of No. 13 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Chase Young was a one-man wrecking crew, accounting for five tackles for loss and four sacks in the lopsided 38-7 win.  The junior defensive end, likely to be one of the first players selected if/when he makes himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft, leads the country in sacks with 13½ and is tied for second with 15½ tackles for loss.

Coming off that career performance, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, for the first time this season, has placed Young high atop its board and given the end 20/1 odds to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy.  Still, Young remains behind — far, far behind — a quartet of quarterbacks:

  • LSU’s Joe Burrow, Even (200/1 odds on Feb. 26)
  • Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, 7/4 (6/1)
  • Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, 4/1 (5/2)
  • Ohio State’s Justin Fields, 10/1 (6/1)

The only other player even remotely close?  Another of Young’s teammates, running back J.K. Dobbins, at 40/1.  No other player on the board is inside of 100/1 odds to claim this year’s trophy.

Alabama TE Miller Forristall reportedly out several weeks with throat/voice box injury

By John TaylorOct 29, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
While his injury is much more headline-worthy, Tua Tagovailoa‘s situation isn’t the only one with which Alabama is dealing ahead of the most recent Game of the Century showdown with LSU.  Reportedly.

While there’s nothing official from the school, Aaron Suttles of The Athletic reported Monday night that Miller Forristall will be sidelined for several weeks because of an unspecified injury. In confirming Suttles’ original report, Matt Zenitz of al.com noted that Forristall suffered a throat/voice box injury.

The starting tight end sustained the injury during UA’s woodshedding of Arkansas Saturday.

Forristall’s 12 receptions, 131 yards and three touchdowns lead all Crimson Tide tight ends.  The redshirt junior missed most of the 2018 season because of a knee injury sustained in the third game last year.

With Forristall sidelined for the foreseeable future, Major Tennison (3-21-1) and Giles Amos (1-5-0) will get the opportunity to make up for the lost production.

Colorado State’s leading rusher no longer with Rams

By John TaylorOct 29, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
That was certainly a swift fall from grace.

Last week, Colorado State announced that its leading rusher, Marvin Kinsey Jr., had been indefinitely suspended for violating unspecified team rules.  A week later, the football program announced Monday night that the running back is no longer a member of the team.

No specific reason was given for the parting of ways.

Following an indefinite suspension for a violation of team rules as announced by head coach Mike Bobo last week, running back Marvin Kinsey, Jr., is no longer a member of the Colorado State football program.

At the time of his suspension, Kinsey’s 703 yards rushing were not only easily the most for any member of the Rams — the No. 2 rusher, Dante Wright, had 180 yards, although Marcus McElroy is now up to 240 — but were tops among all players in the Mountain West Conference.  He’s now third in the conference behind UNLV’s Charles Williams (793) and New Mexico’s Ahmari Davis (743).

The senior is also currently fourth on the team with 16 receptions and tied for third with two receiving touchdowns, while his 209 receiving yards are good for fifth.

This wasn’t the first suspension with which Kinsey has been forced to deal as he was sidelined for both CSU’s 2017 bowl game and the 2018 season opener for unspecified violations of team rules.