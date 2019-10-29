O.J. Simpson says Jim Harbaugh is ‘elixir’ for Cleveland Browns’ woes

With the Cleveland Browns scuffling after an offseason overloaded with hype, one former Heisman Trophy winner’s stab at turning that NFL club around has a connection to the collegiate game.

O.J. Simpson, the 1968 Heisman winner at USC who infamously went on to be found not guilty (winkwink nudgenudge) of a double homicide involving his ex-wife, joined Twitter in July of this year, less than two years after he was released from prison after serving nine years for a botched Las Vegas robbery. Since joining the Twitterverse, the Juice has not been shy in dispensing football wisdom to his nearly one million followers.

Monday, Simpson utilized the social media site to suggest that the Browns, who have gone 2-5 under first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens, should look north to Ann Arbor for a replacement if Kitchens is a one-and-done.

Speaking of Cleveland, you know, a lot of college coaches don’t do well in the pros — Jimmy Johnson, Pete Carroll the exception(s). But there is a guy that was a good college coach that I think was better as a pro coach and he’s right next door to you, Cleveland. His name is Jim Harbaugh and I think he’s the elixir to all of your problems. I’m just saying. Take care.

Kudos to @JoeFlacco, Congratulations to Coach Belichick & @Browns the answer is right next door. pic.twitter.com/2qfCp6G2mV — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) October 28, 2019

The fire underneath Harbaugh’s seat had grown increasingly warm through the first half of the season, although the upset of Notre Dame last weekend has cooled it back down a bit. Still, the Michigan head coach was forced to deny a report last week leading into the game with the Fighting Irish that he was eyeing an exit strategy from U-M that would get him back into the NFL, labeling the rumor as “total crap” in a letter to the parents of his current Wolverine players

Harbaugh has been connected to the Browns in the past, with it being reported in 2014 that he was very nearly traded from the San Francisco 49ers to Cleveland.