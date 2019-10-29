Getty Images

Pitt commit charged with multiple felonies following alleged Walmart kidnapping

By Zach BarnettOct 29, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It doesn’t seem as if Timothy Brown is going to wind up taking Pitt up on that scholarship offer after all.

The 3-star defensive tackle out of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., has been charged with multiple felonies after authorities say he and three other Palm Beach Gardens High students jumped a man outside of a Walmart and pointed a gun at his face before throwing him from a moving SUV, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Brown was named in the report because he turned 18 last month. His three alleged accomplices are minors and were not named by the paper. Brown has been charged with robbery, felony battery and kidnapping during a felony. He was booked into jail on Friday and is now on house arrest, according to the paper.

The attack allegedly occurred Thursday afternoon, and hours later the group played in a 28-14 loss to Palm Beach Central.

Since Brown has not signed a letter of intent, Pitt is prohibited by NCAA rules from commenting on the incident.

Oklahoma announces plan for new, improved Sooner Schooner

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 29, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oklahoma’s beloved Sooner Schooner is out for the season after suffering a catastrophic fall during the Sooners’ win over West Virginia on Oct. 19.

The current Schooner is on IR after undergoing orthopedic surgery, and Oklahoma on Tuesday shared photos of the Schooner while also announcing the 2020 football team will be led on the field by an entirely new vehicle.

The retired Schooner should be back on the field wearing its proverbial street clothes for No. 10 OU’s next Saturday against Iowa State (8 p.m. ET, FOX).

Senator announces plans to attach strings to college athletes’ potential NIL paychecks

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 29, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT
7 Comments

The NCAA on Tuesday took the first step toward creating (or, really, accepting) a world where college athletes are allowed to take cold, hard cash simply for being college athletes and not ruin their eligibility. The organization left itself no choice following the efforts of many politicians across the country, primarily state politicians in California.

And if you’ve spent any time at all discussing this issue in a public forum, the dialogue has usually folded itself into one of two streams: “Well, good, they should be able to get a cut of their own jersey sales,” or “Well, if they’re going to get paid like a grown-up they should have to pay taxes like a grown-up! See how they like their scholarship then !!!” In fact, that argument has played itself out in the comments section of this very website countless times, and will no doubt spawn again in the comments of this article.

And on Tuesday afternoon, the latter of those arguments sprung to life in the form of Senator Richard Burr (R-NC).

“If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income,” Burr tweeted. “I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to ‘cash in’ to income taxes.”

Understanding the $300 Skill Player X accepts for promoting College Bar Z on his respective social media channels will itself be taxed, it’s never quite made sense why said college athlete would then have to pay taxes on his books, his apartment and his meal plan and all the myriad other benefits college athletes receive in exchange for being really good at sports. It likely doesn’t make sense to Burr, other than some people don’t like to see power and freedom extended to people who didn’t used to have it.

For what it’s worth, Burr’s idea is not going over well. As of press time, Burr’s tweet is being firmly “ratio’d” — with 4,000 replies and climbing against only 200 retweets. More importantly, it hasn’t been echoed by any other politicians, either in statehouses across the country or in Washington. In fact, Rep. Mark Walker, who shares a home state and a party with Burr and was the first Congressman to formally bring the issue to Washington back in March, struck an entirely different, non-retaliatory tone in his statement.

What will truly kill Barr’s misguided mission is when Duke, UNC and NC State boosters who also contribute to Burr’s reelection campaign call his office and say, “Hey, bud, no one wants this, so can you just not?”

Barney Cotton’s family issues statement after heart transplant

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 29, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
2 Comments

The good news continues to roll in for one on-sabbatical member of the UNLV coaching staff.

In mid-July, UNLV confirmed that Barney Cotton would be stepping down from his duties as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach as he awaited a heart transplant.  Three months later, Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez announced on Twitter last week that the 63-year-old Cotton would be undergoing heart transplant surgery exactly one week ago today; it was subsequently confirmed that the surgery, performed in Omaha, Neb., was a success.

In an update, the family issued a statement Monday in which they offered thanks for “the outpouring of support” they have received while also urging people to “pray for the donor’s family in their difficult time.”

As for Cotton’s health, the family’s statement said that “[t]he medical staff tells us the surgery and recovery up to this point have gone as expected.”

Within the past week the Lord has blessed us with the incredible gift of life through a heart transplant surgery at Nebraska Medical Center. The medical staff tells us the surgery and recovery up to this point have gone as expected. While we had intended to keep the news regarding this procedure private for several weeks out of respect for the organ donor process, we greatly appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers that we have received. In June we began this journey at Bryan Heart in Lincoln and are grateful for their diagnosis, compassionate care and referral to Nebraska Medicine. Without them we would not be in Omaha today.

We believe that this would not have been possible without God, your prayers and the incredible team at Nebraska Medical Center. We would like to thank everyone including the doctors, nurses, transplant coordinators, physical, occupational and respiratory therapists, housekeeping, nutritional and surgical staff. Most important, we would like to thank our donor and our donor’s family. We recognize that our family’s joy is another family’s sorrow. We urge you to pray for the donor’s family in their difficult time.

Romans 5:3-6

The Cotton Family

Cotton hopes to continue his coaching career, although there’s no timeline for a return to the sidelines.

NCAA Board of Governors gives unanimous go-ahead for athletes to benefit off their names, images, likenesses

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 29, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
7 Comments

Thanks in very large part to increasing pressure at both the federal and state levels, the NCAA has (begrudgingly) taken a huge step forward in the future of the collegiate model.  Still, though, there are myriad details to work out.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA announced that, “[i]n the Association’s continuing efforts to support college athletes, the NCAA’s top governing board voted unanimously to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.” According to the governing body of collegiate athletics, the Board of Governors is directing “each of the NCAA’s three divisions to immediately consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century.”

The three divisions have been ordered to immediately begin the process of crafting new rules related to NIL — currently, any player who profits off of his/her name/image/likeness is stripped of their scholarship — with a deadline currently set for January of 2021.

The biggest question?  What specifically does “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model” mean?  In the NCAA’s own bullet points, it appears the organization will, at least initially, be much more restrictive than the state laws already adopted or being discussed.

  • Assure student-athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.
  • Maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.
  • Ensure rules are transparent, focused and enforceable and facilitate fair and balanced competition.
  • Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.
  • Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.
  • Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.
  • Enhance principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.
  • Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” Board of Governors chair and Ohio State University president Michael  Drake said in a statement. “Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

As the train they should’ve been engineering years ago came barreling toward them in the here and now, the NCAA saw the most “existential threat” to its existence realized late last month when California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, guarantees student-athletes in the Golden State will have the right to market their name, image, and likeness without fear of recrimination from NCAA member institutions.  In the months leading up to that signing and in the days and weeks after, nearly a dozen other states indicated they were in some form or fashion in the process of crafting similar legislation, with the promise of additional states climbing along for the NIL ride as well.

All of that is in addition to a former Ohio State football player-turned-United States Congressman confirming that he “is planning to propose a new national law to give college athletes the opportunity to make endorsement money.” The congressman, Anthony Gonzalez, was expected to hold off on drafting legislation until the NCAA’s 19-person working group, established earlier this year, made its NIL recommendations to The Association’s Board of Governors this month.

With the NCAA officially embracing those recommendations — albeit with precious few details available — the machinations at the federal level are expected to increase significantly as The Association will be looking to federal legislators to implement one-size-fits-all legislation that would trump state-by-state laws that will vary in size and scope.

Suffice to say, this is a developing story that will take many twists and turns — and perhaps court stops — before the details are fully finalized.  One under-the-radar situation that could speed up the NCAA’s timeline?  A bill being introduced in Florida would go into effect in July of 2020, six full months before the NCAA’s self-imposed deadline for implementing new NIL rules.

And, perhaps most important to fans, get ready to welcome back college football video games.