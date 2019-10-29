Wyoming assistant Willie Mack Garza, facing DUI charge, resigns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to an off-field issue, Craig Bohl has been forced into an in-season retooling of his Wyoming coaching staff.

Earlier this month, safeties coach Willie Mack Garza was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. A day later, the Cowboys announced that Bohl had indefinitely suspended the assistant.

A little less than two weeks later, the football program announced that Garza has submitted his resignation and is no longer a part of the team.

Garza was Lane Kiffin‘s defensive backs coach at Tennessee in 2009 before following him to USC the following year as secondary coach, only to abruptly resign the next season. While with the Vols, and what triggered his sudden resignation from the Trojans, Garza committed NCAA recruiting violations that resulted in a show-cause penalty and was out coaching in 2011 and 2012. From 2013 until earlier this offseason, Garza spent time on coaching staffs at the junior college, FCS and Div. II levels.

In May of this year, it was announced that Garza would be joining Bohl’s staff in Laramie.

With Garza out, it was confirmed that defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will take over as safeties coach, a role he held in 2017-18. Additionally, Aaron Bohl will take over as interim linebacker coach