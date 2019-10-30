Jarren Williams back as Miami’s starting QB

After Jarren Williams missed a pair of games earlier this month because of a shoulder injury, Manny Diaz very plainly stated that the season-opening starter was the Hurricanes’ starter when healthy. That stance was tested when N’Kosi Perry started his third straight game this past weekend with a seemingly healthy Williams available.

With a Week 10 date with in-state rival Florida State on the horizon, though, Diaz confirmed after practice Wednesday that Williams has regained his job and will get the start against the Seminoles.

“Jarren Williams will be our starting quarterback this Saturday at Florida State,” the head coach said according to 247Sports.com. “Quite simply, Jarren Williams has been our starting quarterback. In terms of what happened a week ago, there is still a standard for preparation that Jarren was beat out by N’Kosi and that was why [Perry] started against Pitt. I think it is important for the University of Miami to have ‘a guy’ at quarterback and Jarren has been our guy at quarterback.”

This season, Williams has completed just over 70 percent of his passes for 1,136 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Perry, meanwhile, has thrown for 975 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions in completing 57.5 percent of his passes. In the win over Pitt this past weekend, Williams replaced Perry and threw the game-winning touchdown with under a minute remaining.

In games that Williams has started, The U is 2-3. They were 2-1 in Perry’s starts.