Michigan Class of 2020 QB retires from football but still invited to be part of program

Class of 2020 quarterback JD Johnson has long been committed to Michigan and is still planning on attending classes at the school, but he will be taking on a much different role with the football program that previously expected. In a statement posted to his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon,. Johnson announced he is done playing football due to a birth defect to his cardiovascular system.

“After going through a battery of tests and a complete evaluation of my cardiovascular system, the doctors discovered that I have some issues that cannot be corrected through additional surgery,” Johnson explained.

Fortunately for Johnson, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was not about to turn his back on him. Johnson went on to explain Harbaugh said the program will still honor his scholarship and that Johnson will be invited to join the football program as a member of the staff.

While nothing can truly replace the disappointment of having to retire from a sport a player loves, the comfort of knowing there is still a place for you within the program you have committed to has to be appreciated. It sure appears Johnson is more than appreciative of Harbaugh. Harbaugh may draw his critics at times, and sometimes deservingly so, but this is a reminder that every coach can have an impact on a student-athlete at any given moment.

