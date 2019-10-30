One of Ole Miss’ two four-star 2019 QB signees enters transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everybody involved probably knew this type of personnel move was coming at some point, it was just a matter of when.

Ole Miss’ top three quarterbacks this year are either true freshmen (John Rhys Plumlee, Grant Tisdale) or a redshirt freshman (Matt Corral). Additionally, four-star 2020 quarterback Robby Ashford has verbally committed to playing his college football for the Rebels.

With that as a backdrop, it was reported by multiple media outlets Tuesday that when is now as one of the first-year signal-callers, Tisdale, has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. The Allen, Tex., product had been running behind Plumlee and Corral on Ole Miss’ depth chart.

As was the case with Plumlee, Tisdale was a four-star member of the Rebels’ 2019 recruiting class. He appeared in one game as a true freshman, completing both of his pass attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown in a late-September loss to Alabama.

Because he played in four or fewer games, Tisdale can take a redshirt for the season.

Plumlee has been the Rebels’ primary starter the past four games, although he and Corral split time the past two weeks. Plumlee also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in the week leading up to Ole Miss’ bye this past weekend, although he is back at practice and is expected to be available for the Auburn game this Saturday.

With Tisdale unavailable, another true freshman, three-star 2019 signee Kinkead Dent, will likely slide into the role of No. 3 quarterback.