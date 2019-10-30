Oregon’s Justin Herbert one of a dozen ‘Academic Heisman’ finalists

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the watch lists for on-field honors continue to roll out, an award for what’s essentially scholastic excellence has significantly whittled its list to the chosen several.

The National Football Foundation, in conjunction with the College Football Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday the 12 finalists for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy. Commonly referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” the Campbell Trophy annually “recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.”

Seven of the 12 come from the FBS level, including six from Power Five conferences. Another three hail from the FCS, while Div. II and Div. III are represented by one finalist apiece.

The Pac-12 had two finalists, the most for any single conference.

Last year, Clemson’s Christian Wilkins became the 29th winner of the prestigious honor. The winner of this year’s award will be announced Dec. 10.

Each of this year’s finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. This year’s winner will see that scholarship dollar amount increase to $25,000.

“We are extremely proud to announce the finalists for this year’s Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda,” said NFF president & CEO Steve Hatchell in a statement. “These young men have an unrelenting commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, and they represent all that is right in college football. They serve as living examples that Football Matters®, and we are excited to honor their hard work and accomplishments with postgraduate scholarships.

As for the qualifications to even earn a nomination?

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Below are all 12 finalists for the 2019 Campbell Trophy who have met that criteria: