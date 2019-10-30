Getty Images

QB Joey Gatewood will transfer from Auburn

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT
Bo Nix, the ballyhooed five-star true freshman, has seen his fair share of struggles his first season at this level, completing under 54 percent of his passes in eight starts and tossing 12 touchdowns versus six interceptions. In the Tigers’ two losses, which have come in the past three games, Nix is 26-of-62 passing (41.9 percent) for 302 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Following the latest loss, head coach Gus Malzahn indicated that a change under center isn’t in the offing, which leads us directly to the latest development on The Plains as Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com was the first to report that Joey Gatewood has left the Tigers football program.  Citing a person familiar with the situation, Marcello added that the redshirt freshman quarterback didn’t practice with the team Tuesday and was then contemplating his future with the program following a meeting with the coaching staff that same day.

At this point in time, though, Gatewood’s name is not listed in the NCAA transfer database.  That, of course, could change in the coming days.

A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.

After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to Nix — Gatewood has thrown for 54 yards and two touchdowns this season, adding another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.

With Gatewood’s apparent departure, the Tigers are left with a quarterback who was a minor league baseball player from 2013-18 (Cord Sandberg) and another who is a walk-on (Wil Appleton).  Sandberg has attempted one career pass, Appleton none.

Tua Tagovailoa officially listed as game-time decision for Alabama-LSU

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
Didn’t you have a feeling this was how Nick Saban was going to let this play out?

With top-ranked Alabama crushing Arkansas and second-ranked LSU doing what it needed to hold off Auburn, Week 9 officially set the stage for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the Tigers and the Tide in Week 11.  As we’re in the midst of 14 days of unrelenting, breathless hype for the latest edition of the Game of the Century, though, the overriding individual storyline is undoubtedly Tua Tagovailoa‘s availability.

The Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback and at-one-point Heisman Trophy frontrunner, Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over rival Tennessee in Week 8 and didn’t play this past Saturday in the blowout win over the Hogs.  Following surgery, the junior’s return to the playing field has been a fluid situation.

After easily getting past the Razorbacks, and saying he’s “doing really, really well,” Nick Saban stated that he expected a midweek (this week) return to practice for Tagovailoa; that has indeed been the case, although the head coach, not surprisingly, will continue to hold his Tua availability cards close to the vest in the coming days — and probably right up until kickoff.

While the signs continue to point to Tagovailoa taking the field in Tuscaloosa a week from Saturday, there’s always the possibility the quarterback could suffer a setback and be sidelined for the highly-anticipated matchup.  If that’s the case, Mac Jones would make the second, and easily most important, start of his collegiate career.

In the first, the sophomore played the role of game manager very effectively in completing 16-of-20 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns… in the first half.  Playing just a few minutes into the third quarter, Jones would add another touchdown pass on a pair of completions to finish the day 18-22 for 235 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Saban’s counterpart, though, isn’t having any of the injury gamesmanship.

Jarren Williams back as Miami’s starting QB

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT
After Jarren Williams missed a pair of games earlier this month because of a shoulder injury, Manny Diaz very plainly stated that the season-opening starter was the Hurricanes’ starter when healthy.  That stance was tested when N’Kosi Perry started his third straight game this past weekend with a seemingly healthy Williams available.

With a Week 10 date with in-state rival Florida State on the horizon, though, Diaz confirmed after practice Wednesday that Williams has regained his job and will get the start against the Seminoles.

“Jarren Williams will be our starting quarterback this Saturday at Florida State,” the head coach said according to 247Sports.com. “Quite simply, Jarren Williams has been our starting quarterback. In terms of what happened a week ago, there is still a standard for preparation that Jarren was beat out by N’Kosi and that was why [Perry] started against Pitt. I think it is important for the University of Miami to have ‘a guy’ at quarterback and Jarren has been our guy at quarterback.”

This season, Williams has completed just over 70 percent of his passes for 1,136 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.  Perry, meanwhile, has thrown for 975 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions in completing 57.5 percent of his passes.  In the win over Pitt this past weekend, Williams replaced Perry and threw the game-winning touchdown with under a minute remaining.

In games that Williams has started, The U is 2-3.  They were 2-1 in Perry’s starts.

2018 winner Tua Tagovailoa one of 20 Maxwell Award semifinalists

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
One of the oldest and most prestigious awards in all of college football has pared down the list of players with a shot at claiming this year’s honor.

Tuesday, the Maxwell Football Club announced the list of 20 semifinalists for this year’s Maxwell Award, handed out annually since 1937 to the nation’s collegiate player of the year. Headlining this year’s crop of semifinalists is the 2018 winner of the award, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Additionally, another five semifinalists from a year ago are in this year’s group — Boston College running back AJ Dillon, Clemson running back Travis Etienne, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, Utah running back Zack Moss and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

Just two defensive players, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, made the cut. Including Young, all six of the players currently atop the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook‘s Heisman Trophy board — Tagovailoa, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins — earned semifinalist recognition.

Oregon’s Justin Herbert one of a dozen ‘Academic Heisman’ finalists

By John TaylorOct 30, 2019, 11:46 AM EDT
1 Comment

As the watch lists for on-field honors continue to roll out, an award for what’s essentially scholastic excellence has significantly whittled its list to the chosen several.

The National Football Foundation, in conjunction with the College Football Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday the 12 finalists for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy. Commonly referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” the Campbell Trophy annually “recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.”

Seven of the 12 come from the FBS level, including six from Power Five conferences. Another three hail from the FCS, while Div. II and Div. III are represented by one finalist apiece.

The Pac-12 had two finalists, the most for any single conference.

Last year, Clemson’s Christian Wilkins became the 29th winner of the prestigious honor. The winner of this year’s award will be announced Dec. 10.

Each of this year’s finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.  This year’s winner will see that scholarship dollar amount increase to $25,000.

“We are extremely proud to announce the finalists for this year’s Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda,” said NFF president & CEO Steve Hatchell in a statement. “These young men have an unrelenting commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, and they represent all that is right in college football. They serve as living examples that Football Matters®, and we are excited to honor their hard work and accomplishments with postgraduate scholarships.

As for the qualifications to even earn a nomination?

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Below are all 12 finalists for the 2019 Campbell Trophy who have met that criteria: