QB Joey Gatewood will transfer from Auburn

Bo Nix, the ballyhooed five-star true freshman, has seen his fair share of struggles his first season at this level, completing under 54 percent of his passes in eight starts and tossing 12 touchdowns versus six interceptions. In the Tigers’ two losses, which have come in the past three games, Nix is 26-of-62 passing (41.9 percent) for 302 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Following the latest loss, head coach Gus Malzahn indicated that a change under center isn’t in the offing, which leads us directly to the latest development on The Plains as Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com was the first to report that Joey Gatewood has left the Tigers football program. Citing a person familiar with the situation, Marcello added that the redshirt freshman quarterback didn’t practice with the team Tuesday and was then contemplating his future with the program following a meeting with the coaching staff that same day.

At this point in time, though, Gatewood’s name is not listed in the NCAA transfer database. That, of course, could change in the coming days.

A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.

After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to Nix — Gatewood has thrown for 54 yards and two touchdowns this season, adding another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.

With Gatewood’s apparent departure, the Tigers are left with a quarterback who was a minor league baseball player from 2013-18 (Cord Sandberg) and another who is a walk-on (Wil Appleton). Sandberg has attempted one career pass, Appleton none.