Alabama, Florida State announce future home-and-home

When it comes to nonconference scheduling news, especially as it pertains to the SEC, this is more like it.

Thursday morning, Florida State announced that it has reached an agreement with Alabama on a future home-and-home series. The Crimson Tide will travel to Tallahassee on Aug. 30, 2025, with the Seminoles making the trip to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 19 of the following season.

The 2025 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two football programs at Doak Campbell Stadium.

“We are very pleased that we could work this out and we know that it will be a great event on both campuses,” FSU athletic director David Coburn said in a statement. “We appreciate Alabama being our partner in this, and both the ACC and SEC offices who had to do a lot of work behind the scenes to make this a reality.”

Alabama and Florida State have met five times previously, with the first three coming in the state of Alabama (two in Tuscaloosa, one in Birmingham). The last two have come on neutral fields, including the 2017 opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama had previously announced a 2025 non-conference game against Wisconsin at home and a 2026 road trip to West Virginia.

“Our administration has worked extremely hard to upgrade our non-conference schedule in the coming years and the addition of Florida State in 2025 and 2026 is another great example,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban in his statement. “This gives us two non-conference games against high-caliber Power 5 competition in those seasons, which is good for both our program and our fans. We have played a couple of great neutral site games with the Seminoles over the years and this home-and-home series should be no different.”