Both injured Tennessee QBs medically cleared

After seemingly experiencing a season’s worth of injuries under center this month alone, Jeremy Pruitt now has a welcome signal-calling decision to make.
Jarrett Guarantano (pictured, left) started the first four games of the 2019 season before losing the job to true freshman Brian Maurer (pictured, right), who suffered a concussion in each of the last two of his first three collegiate starts and missed last Saturday’s win over South Carolina. In that same game, Guarantano suffered a broken bone in his left (non-throwing) hand and underwent surgery to repair the damage.
Ahead of this coming Saturday’s nonconference matchup with UAB, Pruitt announced that both Maurer and Guarantano have been medically cleared to play in Week 10. What the head coach didn’t announce was which quarterback, including J.T. Shrout (pictured, center), will start the game for the Volunteers against the Blazers.
“They’re all ready to go,” Pruitt said according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “How we play them, we’ve not decided yet.”
A decision likely won’t be made until closer to kickoff Saturday.
Guarantano, who entered the season having started 18 games for the Vols, has completed nearly 61 percent of his passes for 1,140 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Statistically, Maurer pales in comparison as he’s thrown five picks versus two touchdowns in completing less than 50 percent of his 55 passes.
In the most extended action of his career, Shrout went 7-11 for 122 yards and a touchdown last weekend.
For the third time this month, a major college football award is adding to its watch list.
This week, the Biletnikoff Award announced that it has added four wide receivers to its in-season watch list, including two from Power Five schools and two from Group of Five programs. Those included this go-around are Washington State’s Brandon Arconado (pictured), Colorado State’s Warren Jackson, Indiana’s Whop Philyor and Tulsa’s Keyon Stokes.
Below are each players’ statistical particulars for the 2019 season:
- Arconado: 39 receptions, 591 yards, four touchdowns
- Jackson: 49-719-6
- Philyor: 57-737-3
- Stokes: 44-695-4
Both Jackson and Philyor are in the Top 20 nationally in receiving yards, while Jackson’s receptions are tied for sixth at the FBS level.
The Biletnikoff Award is handed out annually to the nation’s most outstanding FBS receiver. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, which oversees the honor, stresses that “[a]ny player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.”
Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy was the 2018 winner of the award. A wide receiver has won the award every year since it was first handed out in 1994.
Class of 2020 quarterback JD Johnson has long been committed to Michigan and is still planning on attending classes at the school, but he will be taking on a much different role with the football program that previously expected. In a statement posted to his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon,. Johnson announced he is done playing football due to a birth defect to his cardiovascular system.
“After going through a battery of tests and a complete evaluation of my cardiovascular system, the doctors discovered that I have some issues that cannot be corrected through additional surgery,” Johnson explained.
Fortunately for Johnson, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was not about to turn his back on him. Johnson went on to explain Harbaugh said the program will still honor his scholarship and that Johnson will be invited to join the football program as a member of the staff.
While nothing can truly replace the disappointment of having to retire from a sport a player loves, the comfort of knowing there is still a place for you within the program you have committed to has to be appreciated. It sure appears Johnson is more than appreciative of Harbaugh. Harbaugh may draw his critics at times, and sometimes deservingly so, but this is a reminder that every coach can have an impact on a student-athlete at any given moment.
A couple of Tulsa football players got into some legal trouble early Wednesday morning. Korey King and Lazarus May were arrested by Tulsa police for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm. Both players have been removed from the football program, effective immediately.
“The safety of our students, employees and visitors is our top priority,” a statement from Tulsa read, according to a report from FOX 23 in Oklahoma. While laws regarding student privacy prohibit the university from commenting on students’ status, we can say that Korey King and Lazarus May are no longer on the TU football team as of Wednesday.”
After obtaining a search warrant, officers responding to a call to the Tulsa dorm, a total of 253 grams of marijuana was discovered along with a rifle and three air soft guns.
King was a redshirt freshman for the Golden Hurricane. May was an outside linebacker who joined Tulsa in the Class of 2019. Neither player recorded any stats this season for Tulsa.
After getting a bye week to rest and prepare for their next game, Minnesota is set to host Penn State in a somewhat surprising battle of unbeaten teams. But with the calendar flipping to November and night games generally frowned upon around the Big Ten this time of the year due to the weather conditions, Minnesota’s historic clash with the Nittany Lions will be slotted at noon eastern on Nov. 9. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said in an interview with Pat McAfeee that the Gophers did not turn down a night game, as had previously been reported.
“No, we did not avoid that game,” Fleck said when asked about Minnesota turning down a night game opportunity. “That’s completely a hundred percent inaccurate. The way the Big Ten works is both teams have to be able to agree on night games and you have to be able to match it up with television, but that is a hundred percent inaccurate. The Minnesota Golden Gophers did not turn down a night game.”
Fleck’s statement contradicts previous reports citing Minnesota Deputy Athletics Director John Cunningham of saying Minnesota did indeed decline a night game option for the game against Penn State.
So, who do you believe in this scenario? The head coach certainly has a grasp for what’s going on with his program, but kickoff times tend to be decisions out of the coach’s hands, even when they are Nick Saban or Dabo Swinney. Maybe Minnesota declined the option before it was presented in its final form. Maybe Minnesota was just planning ahead for the safety and comfort of their fans, saving them from potential night game chills.
The bottom line is it doesn’t really matter what time the game is played, because the stakes for Minnesota and Penn State will remain the same regardless of what time the game kicks off. Besides, Big Ten November afternoons are pretty darn good.