Both injured Tennessee QBs medically cleared

After seemingly experiencing a season’s worth of injuries under center this month alone, Jeremy Pruitt now has a welcome signal-calling decision to make.

Jarrett Guarantano (pictured, left) started the first four games of the 2019 season before losing the job to true freshman Brian Maurer (pictured, right), who suffered a concussion in each of the last two of his first three collegiate starts and missed last Saturday’s win over South Carolina. In that same game, Guarantano suffered a broken bone in his left (non-throwing) hand and underwent surgery to repair the damage.

Ahead of this coming Saturday’s nonconference matchup with UAB, Pruitt announced that both Maurer and Guarantano have been medically cleared to play in Week 10. What the head coach didn’t announce was which quarterback, including J.T. Shrout (pictured, center), will start the game for the Volunteers against the Blazers.

“They’re all ready to go,” Pruitt said according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “How we play them, we’ve not decided yet.”

A decision likely won’t be made until closer to kickoff Saturday.

Guarantano, who entered the season having started 18 games for the Vols, has completed nearly 61 percent of his passes for 1,140 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Statistically, Maurer pales in comparison as he’s thrown five picks versus two touchdowns in completing less than 50 percent of his 55 passes.

In the most extended action of his career, Shrout went 7-11 for 122 yards and a touchdown last weekend.