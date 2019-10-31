By entering transfer portal, WR Jordan Pouncey looking to bounce from Texas

There are no off days or bye weeks for the transfer portal. Today, it was reported Teas wide receiver Jordan Pouncey will be adding his name to the transfer portal as he begins to look for a chance to get some more playing time on the field.

According to a report from Horns 247, Pouncey does intend on leaving Texas for good. It is worth noting a player in the transfer portal is always able to pull his name from the database and remain at his current school. While there are no guarantees, it does sound as though remaining in Austin is not in the cards for Pouncey at this time.

Pouncey has to catches for 19 yards this season and has appeared in every game for Texas to date. Pouncey redshirted at Texas during his first year on campus in 2017. He has two years of eligibility remaining after the 2019 season but will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules.

That would leave Pouncey with one final year to use in 2021, although he would be eligible right away in 2020 next season if he transfers to an FCS school or has a waiver approved for immediate eligibility.