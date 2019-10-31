In tweet, QB Dillon Sterling-Cole confirms transfer from Arizona State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the kids these days would say, it’s now social-media official.

Last week, it was reported that Dillon Sterling-Cole had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. Wednesday, the Arizona State quarterback took to Twitter to confirm that he has indeed entered the portal.

Sterling-Cole is on schedule to graduate from ASU in December and will have one year of eligibility that he could use at another FBS school in 2020.

Sterling-Cole was a four-star member of ASU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country. After attempting 55 passes as a true freshman, the Texas native attempted just two more the next two-plus seasons.

As part of ASU’s quarterback competition this year, Sterling-Cole was beaten out by one true freshman for the starting job (Jayden Daniels) and by another true freshman for the backup job (Joey Yellen). Sterling-Cole had spent the first half of the 2019 season as the Sun Devils’ No. 3 quarterback.