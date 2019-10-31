Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts headline Unitas Golden Arm Award finalists

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The list of candidates for one of the premier quarterbacking awards in college football has been further whittled.

Wednesday, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award announced its initial list of 10 finalists. Eight of those 10 come from Power Five schools, including three from the Pac-12, while the other two hail from Group of Five programs.

Below are those 10 finalists, in alphabetical order:

Ian Book , Notre Dame

, Notre Dame Joe Burrow , LSU

, LSU Jacob Eason , Washington

, Washington Justin Herbert , Oregon

, Oregon Tyler Huntley , Utah

, Utah Jalen Hurts , Oklahoma

, Oklahoma Bryce Perkins , Virginia

, Virginia Nate Stanley , Iowa

, Iowa Zach Thomas , Appalachian State

, Appalachian State Brady White, Memphis

Wait a minute, no Tua Tagovailoa? No Justin Fields? Blasphemy!

It’s at this point in the program where I give our annual reminder to those with such thoughts that this award is given yearly to the top signal-caller in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field .

Last year’s winner was Washington State’s Gardner Minshew. The first winner, handed out in 1997, was Tennessee’s Peyton Manning.