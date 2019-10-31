Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts headline Unitas Golden Arm Award finalists

The list of candidates for one of the premier quarterbacking awards in college football has been further whittled.
Wednesday, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award announced its initial list of 10 finalists. Eight of those 10 come from Power Five schools, including three from the Pac-12, while the other two hail from Group of Five programs.
Below are those 10 finalists, in alphabetical order:
- Ian Book, Notre Dame
- Joe Burrow, LSU
- Jacob Eason, Washington
- Justin Herbert, Oregon
- Tyler Huntley, Utah
- Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
- Bryce Perkins, Virginia
- Nate Stanley, Iowa
- Zach Thomas, Appalachian State
- Brady White, Memphis
Wait a minute, no Tua Tagovailoa? No Justin Fields? Blasphemy!
It’s at this point in the program where I give our annual reminder to those with such thoughts that this award is given yearly to the top signal-caller in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field.
Last year’s winner was Washington State’s Gardner Minshew. The first winner, handed out in 1997, was Tennessee’s Peyton Manning.
Monday, Nathan Page was named as the Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting a career-high two passes. Two days later, his status with the Arkansas State football program moving forward is tenuous at best thanks to a very serious off-field incident.
According to KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, Page was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a domestic incident earlier in the day. The television website wrote that “[t]he booking sheet noted Page faces a felony domestic battery-III multiple offenses charge.”
Another television station in the area, KATV, is reporting that the sophomore defensive back is charged with domestic battery to a woman who is pregnant/expecting.
No details leading up to the arrest and charges have been released.
In a statement, ASU athletic director Jerry Scott confirmed that his department is aware of the incident and that Page has been suspended from the football team. “The A-State Athletics Department will have no further comment on this matter at this time,” Scott added.
In addition to tying for the team lead in picks with two, Page is third on the Red Wolves this season with six pass breakups. He has started six of the seven games in which he’s played this season after playing in a dozen games as a true freshman in 2018.
An impromptu Scheduling Day at CFT continues, with one ACC program confirming a handful of future matchups with the SEC.
At the end of its release announcing a future home-and-home with Florida State, Alabama included the mention of a previously-unannounced series with Virginia Tech in 2034 and 2035. Shortly thereafter, Tech confirmed not only that series but two other future home-and-homes with schools from the same conference — Ole Miss in 2032 (Blacksburg) and 2037 (Oxford) as well as one in 2024 and 2025 against an SEC team to be named later.
The 2024-25 home-and-home against an unspecified SEC opponent will replace one that had previously been scheduled with Wisconsin, with that Big Ten school getting out of the agreement in order to schedule a series for the same years with Alabama.
From Tech’s release:
Wisconsin approached us within the last year about moving our game dates again or potentially even cancelling our two future games. Knowing Wisconsin and Alabama could certainly pay the collective $1 million cancellation fee if they wanted to ultimately play on our dates in 2024 and 2025, we didn’t want to be left without a second Power Five non-conference opponent in those years.
“Fortunately, everyone worked together to get to our final outcome. We worked with Dave Brown of Gridiron to help identify an opportunity for us to play an SEC opponent in 2024 and 2025, then the Wisconsin contract got amended, thereby freeing up the shift, and additionally, Alabama worked with us to schedule a future home-and-home series in the out years.
Alabama and Virginia Tech have met 13 times previously — the Crimson Tide is 12-1 in those games — with the last three meetings (2013, 2009, 1998) taking place on neutral fields. Nine of the first 10 games in the miniseries took place in Alabama, with the lone trip the Tide has ever made to Blacksburg, 1969, was also former head coach Frank Beamer’s senior season as a defensive back at Tech.
Tech has played Ole Miss just twice — a 1968 Rebels win in the Liberty Bowl and a 1913 Hokies win in Blacksburg.
As the kids these days would say, it’s now social-media official.
Last week, it was reported that Dillon Sterling-Cole had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. Wednesday, the Arizona State quarterback took to Twitter to confirm that he has indeed entered the portal.
Sterling-Cole is on schedule to graduate from ASU in December and will have one year of eligibility that he could use at another FBS school in 2020.
Sterling-Cole was a four-star member of ASU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country. After attempting 55 passes as a true freshman, the Texas native attempted just two more the next two-plus seasons.
As part of ASU’s quarterback competition this year, Sterling-Cole was beaten out by one true freshman for the starting job (Jayden Daniels) and by another true freshman for the backup job (Joey Yellen). Sterling-Cole had spent the first half of the 2019 season as the Sun Devils’ No. 3 quarterback.
A weekend of upsets in the Big 12 that hurt the conference’s playoff chances also put a dent in a couple of members’ bank accounts, although we’re quite certain each was glad to cough up the cash for the greater good.
Over the course of the afternoon and on into last Saturday night, unranked Kansas State stunned No. 5 Oklahoma in Manhattan; unranked TCU dropped No. 15 Texas in Fort Worth; and Kansas scored its first win over Texas Tech since 2001 and its first-ever win over the Red Raiders in Lawrence.
All three of the wins resulted in fans storming the respective fields. All three of the field-storming incidents also caught the attention of the Big 12 office, which announced on Wednesday that each of the home universities involved has been issued a public reprimand.
Additionally, as this wasn’t their first such incident, both K-State and TCU were slapped with fines of $25,000 each.
“Our institutions have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “Although the Big 12 does not currently have a policy prohibiting spectators from entering playing areas for post-game celebrations, it is of utmost importance that home game management provides adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators. That expectation includes providing safe passage from the playing field to the locker room, and protection of the visiting team bench area.”