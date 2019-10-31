Joey Gatewood says thank you, goodbye to Auburn in tweet

Not long after reports surfaced Wednesday that Joey Gatewood was moving on from Auburn, head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed the departure and stated that “everyone will be rooting for him moving forward.” That same night, Gatewood made his move away from The Plains social-media official as well.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, the redshirt freshman wrote that he “would like to thank Auburn University, the Auburn family, coaching staff and my teammates” as well as wishing those same teammates “the best moving forward this season.”

“However,” the quarterback added, “it is in the best interest of myself and my family to move forward.” Those best interests, Malzahn alluded to, include going somewhere that he can be the starting quarterback.

It should be noted that Gatewood’s name is officially listed in the NCAA transfer database, although it should be further noted that the player can always pull his name from the portal and remain at AU.

A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.

After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to five-star 2019 signee Bo Nix — Gatewood has thrown for 54 yards and two touchdowns this season, adding another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.