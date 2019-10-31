Joey Gatewood says thank you, goodbye to Auburn in tweet

Not long after reports surfaced Wednesday that Joey Gatewood was moving on from Auburn, head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed the departure and stated that “everyone will be rooting for him moving forward.” That same night, Gatewood made his move away from The Plains social-media official as well.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, the redshirt freshman wrote that he “would like to thank Auburn University, the Auburn family, coaching staff and my teammates” as well as wishing those same teammates “the best moving forward this season.”
“However,” the quarterback added, “it is in the best interest of myself and my family to move forward.” Those best interests, Malzahn alluded to, include going somewhere that he can be the starting quarterback.
It should be noted that Gatewood’s name is officially listed in the NCAA transfer database, although it should be further noted that the player can always pull his name from the portal and remain at AU.
A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.
After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to five-star 2019 signee Bo Nix — Gatewood has thrown for 54 yards and two touchdowns this season, adding another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.
One of these days, I think, college football players will realize that their lives would be exponentially easier if they just followed through on their off-field commitments as it relates to the criminal justice system.
Back in July, Marquel Dismuke was cited by Lincoln Police Department officers for driving on a suspended license after being pulled over for failing to display a front license plate. Last month, the Nebraska safety pleaded guilty in the case and was ordered to appear in court Wednesday of this week for sentencing. The only problem? Dismuke failed to appear for that court date.
As a result, the Lincoln Journal-Star has reported, a bench warrant for Dismuke’s arrest has been issued. The Journal-Star wrote that, “[i]f he is picked up on the warrant, Dismuke would be able to post his $500 bond by paying $50, according to court records.”
Two months prior to the July citation, Dismuke was fined $150 after being cited for, you guessed it, driving on a suspended license.
Thus far, the football program has not publicly commented on Dismuke’s latest legal kerfuffle.
After playing in 19 games (one start) the past two years, Dismuke has started all eight games for Nebraska in 2019. The junior defensive back is second on the Cornhuskers in tackles with 51 and tied for third in pass breakups with three.
After seemingly experiencing a season’s worth of injuries under center this month alone, Jeremy Pruitt now has a welcome signal-calling decision to make.
Jarrett Guarantano (pictured, left) started the first four games of the 2019 season before losing the job to true freshman Brian Maurer (pictured, right), who suffered a concussion in each of the last two of his first three collegiate starts and missed last Saturday’s win over South Carolina. In that same game, Guarantano suffered a broken bone in his left (non-throwing) hand and underwent surgery to repair the damage.
Ahead of this coming Saturday’s nonconference matchup with UAB, Pruitt announced that both Maurer and Guarantano have been medically cleared to play in Week 10. What the head coach didn’t announce was which quarterback, including J.T. Shrout (pictured, center), will start the game for the Volunteers against the Blazers.
“They’re all ready to go,” Pruitt said according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “How we play them, we’ve not decided yet.”
A decision likely won’t be made until closer to kickoff Saturday.
Guarantano, who entered the season having started 18 games for the Vols, has completed nearly 61 percent of his passes for 1,140 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Statistically, Maurer pales in comparison as he’s thrown five picks versus two touchdowns in completing less than 50 percent of his 55 passes.
In the most extended action of his career, Shrout went 7-11 for 122 yards and a touchdown last weekend.
For the third time this month, a major college football award is adding to its watch list.
This week, the Biletnikoff Award announced that it has added four wide receivers to its in-season watch list, including two from Power Five schools and two from Group of Five programs. Those included this go-around are Washington State’s Brandon Arconado (pictured), Colorado State’s Warren Jackson, Indiana’s Whop Philyor and Tulsa’s Keyon Stokes.
Below are each players’ statistical particulars for the 2019 season:
- Arconado: 39 receptions, 591 yards, four touchdowns
- Jackson: 49-719-6
- Philyor: 57-737-3
- Stokes: 44-695-4
Both Jackson and Philyor are in the Top 20 nationally in receiving yards, while Jackson’s receptions are tied for sixth at the FBS level.
The Biletnikoff Award is handed out annually to the nation’s most outstanding FBS receiver. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, which oversees the honor, stresses that “[a]ny player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.”
Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy was the 2018 winner of the award. A wide receiver has won the award every year since it was first handed out in 1994.
Class of 2020 quarterback JD Johnson has long been committed to Michigan and is still planning on attending classes at the school, but he will be taking on a much different role with the football program that previously expected. In a statement posted to his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon,. Johnson announced he is done playing football due to a birth defect to his cardiovascular system.
“After going through a battery of tests and a complete evaluation of my cardiovascular system, the doctors discovered that I have some issues that cannot be corrected through additional surgery,” Johnson explained.
Fortunately for Johnson, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was not about to turn his back on him. Johnson went on to explain Harbaugh said the program will still honor his scholarship and that Johnson will be invited to join the football program as a member of the staff.
While nothing can truly replace the disappointment of having to retire from a sport a player loves, the comfort of knowing there is still a place for you within the program you have committed to has to be appreciated. It sure appears Johnson is more than appreciative of Harbaugh. Harbaugh may draw his critics at times, and sometimes deservingly so, but this is a reminder that every coach can have an impact on a student-athlete at any given moment.