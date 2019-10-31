Michigan State’s Joe Bachie declared ineligible after testing positive for performance-enhancing substance

In a season filled with on-field woes and off-field speculation about his future, this isn’t exactly what Mark Dantonio needed.

Thursday afternoon, Michigan State announced that preseason All-American Joe Bachie has been declared ineligible for the remainder of the season after failing a random drug test administered by the Big Ten. Specifically, the linebacker tested positive for using a supplement that has been classified as a performance-enhancing substance by the conference.

In the release, both Bachie and MSU stated that they will appeal the suspension.

“Joe Bachie has built himself into an All-Big Ten middle linebacker and two-time team captain through his incredible work ethic and leadership skills,” the head coach said in a statement. “This situation breaks my heart, but I know Joe is resilient and accountable. No one feels worse than Joe does, a sentiment he expressed when he spoke to the team earlier today. This does not define Joe as a player and, more importantly, as a man.”

A three-year starter, Bachie leads the Spartans in tackles (71) and pass breakups (four). He’s also second in tackles for loss (8½) and sacks (3½).

As this is his final season of eligibility, Bachie, who will graduate from MSU next month, will see his collegiate playing career come to a premature end.

“All my career I’ve done my very best to represent Michigan State in a positive manner on and off the field,” Bachie said in a statement. “[T]o all of those affected, from my coaches to my teammates and to the fans, I apologize for putting them through this situation. I will always be a Spartan.”