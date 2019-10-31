Photo by Adrian Garcia/Getty Images

No. 12 Baylor improves to 8-0 after getting by West Virginia

By Kevin McGuireOct 31, 2019, 11:56 PM EDT
A week after all three ranked Big 12 teams in action took a loss, No. 12 Baylor (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) managed to avoid the upset bug with a 17-14 victory Thursday night against West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12). The Bears remain the last undefeated team in the Big 12 and just one of 8 remaining FBS undefeated teams in the country.

Baylor’s defense handled West Virginia’s struggling offense well all night long, and was aided at times by inept play and self-inflicted wounds by the Mountaineers. West Virginia was blanked in the first half by Baylor and the second touchdown scored came on a long kickoff return by Winston Wright for 95 yards immediately after Baylor regained a lead early in the third quarter.

After Baylor receiver Denzel Mims fumbled the football at the end of a 35-yard pas son the first play of the second half, West Virginia fumbled the ball right back to the Bears after setting up a 1st & Goal situation. West Virginia also botched an opportunity to tie the game at 17-17 in the fourth quarter when the Mountaineers recovered a muffed punt, but a 48-yard field goal attempt by Casey Legg was blocked by the Baylor special teams unit to preserve the three-point advantage. Baylor milked away nearly three minutes before having to punt the ball back to West Virginia in the final minute of the game, but starting at the five-yard line with just 30 seconds to play was too much to ask for an offense that has struggled this season and was up against the Baylor defense.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 277 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Mims was the game’s leading receiver with five receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The win keeps Baylor sitting on top of the big 12 standings all by themselves with four games remaining. It just so happens to be the four biggest games of the season now for Baylor, beginning with next week’s road game at TCU. After that is Oklahoma and Texas in back-to-back weeks before closing out the regulars season at Kansas. There are no easy wins on the horizon for Baylor, but the Bears just have to finish in the top two of the Big 12 standings to get a chance to play for the Big 12 championship. Baylor is also two game sup on Iowa State and Kansas State with a head-to-head tiebreaker in their pocket. Baylor is also two game sup on Texas and TCU.

West Virginia will merely try to rebound and keep their bowl hopes alive. Needing three wins in their final four games may be a lot to ask, but they’ll get Texas Tech at home next week to try getting one big step closer to a bowl game.

No. 20 Appalachian State upset at home by Georgia Southern

By Kevin McGuireOct 31, 2019, 11:22 PM EDT
Any hopes and dreams of being the first Sun Belt Conference team to play in a New Years Six bowl game may have just vanished for No. 20 Appalachian State (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt). A slow start and an unsuccessful fourth-quarter rally resulted in a 24-21 loss to Georgia Southern (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) that not only deals a devasting blow to Appalachian State’s New Years Six hopes but takes the Sun Belt race into high gear entering November.

After scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter with Zac Thomas completing two touchdown passes to Corey Sutton, Appalachian State’s drive to potentially take the lead stalled with a turnover on downs with just 2:16 to play. The Mountaineers got the ball back with 1:06 to play from their own 16-yard line, but Georgia Southern’s defense came up with the final stop to deal a crushing blow to the previously undefeated Mountaineers. The only Group of Five team left standing without a loss is now SMU of the AAC. SMU will be visiting Memphis this weekend.

Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State with just one completed pass by Shai Werts, a 16-yard completion to Mark Michaud. Wesley Kennedy III anchored the offense on the ground with 145 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles in their upset victory. This was just the second victory over a ranked FBS program in Georgia Southern’s history. The last one was also against Appalachian State.

Georgia Southern now controls the fate of the Sun Belt East Division thanks to a game-in-hand and a head-to-head tiebreaker with Appalachian State.

Appalachian State will look to rebound in a big way next week when they visit South Carolina for a non-conference matchup against the SEC program. A win in Columbia would still be great for the Appalachian State program, but it may not be enough this late in the season to allow the Mountaineers to catch up with the eventual champion coming out of the Amercian Athletic Conference or Mountain West Conference for the spot in the New Years Six.

Then again, Appalachian State will need help from Georgia Southern’s opponents too. Georgia Southern will be on the road next week to play Troy.

No. 12 Baylor trying to stay undefeated, leads WVU 7-0 at halftime

By Kevin McGuireOct 31, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT
Halloween in Waco has had a few tricks, but not enough treats. No. 12 Baylor leads West Virginia 7-0 at the half of a Thursday night Big 12 contest. In a far cry from past matchups in this Big 12 series, Baylor, this game has been led by the defenses making plays for both teams.

The biggest defensive play of the game has been a goal-line stand by the Mountaineers defense late in the first half. With Baylor knocking on the doorstep like a kid on Halloween looking for some treats, West Virginia rudely answered by handing them the football equivalent of a bag of marshmallows peanuts. Baylor was unable to knock the ball across the goal line despite having a 1st-&-Goal from the three-yard line and two plays from the one.

West Virginia’s offense has not had much luck, but the defense has been keeping the game within reach for the Mountaineers.

Baylor’s lone score came on a Charlie Brewer touchdown pass to R.J. Sneed. After initially being ruled incomplete, a Big 12 video replay overturned the call on the field after determining Sneed had possession of the football with his left foot down before stepping out of the end zone with his right foot. The touchdown also came on the same drive that saw West Virginia’s Josh Norwood ejected from the game for a targeting penalty. Baylor’s Chris Miller was ejected later in the second quarter for a targeting West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall. Both Norwood and Miller will be eligible to return to their teams in their next game.

Baylor is one of two undefeated teams in action Thursday night. Appalachian State was losing at halftime at home against Georgia Southern. Both undefeated teams in action tonight are in some battles as Week 10 is underway. Could this be a preview of things to come out of nowhere this weekend?

Late touchdown gives No. 20 Appalachian State lift, but Georgia Southern leads at halftime

By Kevin McGuireOct 31, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
One of the two undefeated teams in action tonight is in a bit of trouble at halftime. No. 20 Appalachian State took a while to get going in the first half, but a late touchdown just before halftime has cut into Georgia Southern’s lead. The Eagles lead Appalachian State 10-7 at the half.

Appalachian State has fewer than 100 yards of offense until the last offensive series of the first half. Zac Thomas completed 10 of his 17 pass attempts in the first half for 101 yards. Appalachian State had punted on each of their first-half possessions until the final drive of the half ended with Thomas connecting with Malik Williams for a highlight-worthy touchdown catch.

Georgia Southern started its second offensive series at midfield and worked a seven-play drive ending with Wesley Kennedy III scoring on a short touchdown run to give the upset-minded Eagles an early 7-0 lead. A field goal in the second quarter extended the lead to 10-0.

Appalachian State worked their best offensive series of the half after going down 10-0 and managed to crack the scoreboard just before halftime, but the offense has some work to do if Appalachian State is to keep their New Years Six bowl hopes alive.

Throwback Thursday: In 2012, Dabo Swinney said the ACC will produce a national champion

By Kevin McGuireOct 31, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
In doing some quick searching through the archives for another story on the docket, I just so happened to stumble upon a fun little quote and headline form the past. Dabo Swinney, head coach of the Clemson Tigers, is widely regarded as one of the top college football coaches in the sport today, and some might even argue he is the best even ahead of Alabama’s Nick Saban. But it wasn’t really all that long ago Swinney was a coach who was charming but still clearly attempting to climb the ladder in the college football world. But lacking in confidence was never a part of Swinney’s personality, and the human quote machine turned up quite a prediction back in 2012 when the talk of various realignment discussions were at their best.

One rumor that never came to fruition was the idea of Florida State and Clemson leaving the ACC for the Big 12. Clearly, that never came to be, as both programs have remained in the ACC. But the topic was commented on by Swinney, in 2012 who made it clear the struggling ACC would regain its status as a power conference. Keep in mind at the time the ACC was similar in stature to its power-conference peers it is perceived to be today, without the benefit of having a national title contender in its lineup. Florida State was down (although some FSU fans would prefer 2012’s “down” to 2019’s “down”) and the conference was lacking in star power.

So when Swinney proclaimed the ACC will produce a national champion, you would be forgiven for not taking that comment too seriously.

At the time Swinney made his comments about the future of the ACC, the head coach of the Clemson Tigers was fresh off his best season at the helm of the program. Clemson completed a 10-4 record and won the ACC championship. Unfortunately, the season ended on the roughest of notes for Swinney and the Tigers when No. 14 Clemson was dominated in the Orange bowl by Big East champion West Virginia, 70-33. Little could anyone know at the time, Swinney was spot on with his future outlook for the conference and he had a major hand in making it a reality.

Two years after Swinney proclaimed a national champion would hail from the ACC, Florida State and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston climbed to the top of the college football world and won the final BCS National Championship. Fittingly enough, Florida State won its national championship game against Auburn, bringing the SEC’s BCS title run to an end after seven consecutive titles won by an SEC member. Florida State would follow up their national championship run by being selected for the inaugural College Football Playoff. After being taken out by Pac-12 champion Oregon in the Rose Bowl semifinal game, it was officially Clemson’s turn for national championship glory.

Clemson reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in the 2015 season, where they fell to Alabama, but the Tigers got revenge on the Crimson Tide the following season to claim the national championship for the 2016 season. Last season, in 2018, Swinney coached the Tigers to a second national championship in the College Football Playoff era.