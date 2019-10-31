Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

No. 12 Baylor trying to stay undefeated, leads WVU 7-0 at halftime

By Kevin McGuireOct 31, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT
Halloween in Waco has had a few tricks, but not enough treats. No. 12 Baylor leads West Virginia 7-0 at the half of a Thursday night Big 12 contest. In a far cry from past matchups in this Big 12 series, Baylor, this game has been led by the defenses making plays for both teams.

The biggest defensive play of the game has been a goal-line stand by the Mountaineers defense late in the first half. With Baylor knocking on the doorstep like a kid on Halloween looking for some treats, West Virginia rudely answered by handing them the football equivalent of a bag of marshmallows peanuts. Baylor was unable to knock the ball across the goal line despite having a 1st-&-Goal from the three-yard line and two plays from the one.

West Virginia’s offense has not had much luck, but the defense has been keeping the game within reach for the Mountaineers.

Baylor’s lone score came on a Charlie Brewer touchdown pass to R.J. Sneed. After initially being ruled incomplete, a Big 12 video replay overturned the call on the field after determining Sneed had possession of the football with his left foot down before stepping out of the end zone with his right foot. The touchdown also came on the same drive that saw West Virginia’s Josh Norwood ejected from the game for a targeting penalty. Baylor’s Chris Miller was ejected later in the second quarter for a targeting West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall. Both Norwood and Miller will be eligible to return to their teams in their next game.

Baylor is one of two undefeated teams in action Thursday night. Appalachian State was losing at halftime at home against Georgia Southern. Both undefeated teams in action tonight are in some battles as Week 10 is underway. Could this be a preview of things to come out of nowhere this weekend?

Late touchdown gives No. 20 Appalachian State lift, but Georgia Southern leads at halftime

Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 31, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
One of the two undefeated teams in action tonight is in a bit of trouble at halftime. No. 20 Appalachian State took a while to get going in the first half, but a late touchdown just before halftime has cut into Georgia Southern’s lead. The Eagles lead Appalachian State 10-7 at the half.

Appalachian State has fewer than 100 yards of offense until the last offensive series of the first half. Zac Thomas completed 10 of his 17 pass attempts in the first half for 101 yards. Appalachian State had punted on each of their first-half possessions until the final drive of the half ended with Thomas connecting with Malik Williams for a highlight-worthy touchdown catch.

Georgia Southern started its second offensive series at midfield and worked a seven-play drive ending with Wesley Kennedy III scoring on a short touchdown run to give the upset-minded Eagles an early 7-0 lead. A field goal in the second quarter extended the lead to 10-0.

Appalachian State worked their best offensive series of the half after going down 10-0 and managed to crack the scoreboard just before halftime, but the offense has some work to do if Appalachian State is to keep their New Years Six bowl hopes alive.

Throwback Thursday: In 2012, Dabo Swinney said the ACC will produce a national champion

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 31, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
In doing some quick searching through the archives for another story on the docket, I just so happened to stumble upon a fun little quote and headline form the past. Dabo Swinney, head coach of the Clemson Tigers, is widely regarded as one of the top college football coaches in the sport today, and some might even argue he is the best even ahead of Alabama’s Nick Saban. But it wasn’t really all that long ago Swinney was a coach who was charming but still clearly attempting to climb the ladder in the college football world. But lacking in confidence was never a part of Swinney’s personality, and the human quote machine turned up quite a prediction back in 2012 when the talk of various realignment discussions were at their best.

One rumor that never came to fruition was the idea of Florida State and Clemson leaving the ACC for the Big 12. Clearly, that never came to be, as both programs have remained in the ACC. But the topic was commented on by Swinney, in 2012 who made it clear the struggling ACC would regain its status as a power conference. Keep in mind at the time the ACC was similar in stature to its power-conference peers it is perceived to be today, without the benefit of having a national title contender in its lineup. Florida State was down (although some FSU fans would prefer 2012’s “down” to 2019’s “down”) and the conference was lacking in star power.

So when Swinney proclaimed the ACC will produce a national champion, you would be forgiven for not taking that comment too seriously.

At the time Swinney made his comments about the future of the ACC, the head coach of the Clemson Tigers was fresh off his best season at the helm of the program. Clemson completed a 10-4 record and won the ACC championship. Unfortunately, the season ended on the roughest of notes for Swinney and the Tigers when No. 14 Clemson was dominated in the Orange bowl by Big East champion West Virginia, 70-33. Little could anyone know at the time, Swinney was spot on with his future outlook for the conference and he had a major hand in making it a reality.

Two years after Swinney proclaimed a national champion would hail from the ACC, Florida State and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston climbed to the top of the college football world and won the final BCS National Championship. Fittingly enough, Florida State won its national championship game against Auburn, bringing the SEC’s BCS title run to an end after seven consecutive titles won by an SEC member. Florida State would follow up their national championship run by being selected for the inaugural College Football Playoff. After being taken out by Pac-12 champion Oregon in the Rose Bowl semifinal game, it was officially Clemson’s turn for national championship glory.

Clemson reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in the 2015 season, where they fell to Alabama, but the Tigers got revenge on the Crimson Tide the following season to claim the national championship for the 2016 season. Last season, in 2018, Swinney coached the Tigers to a second national championship in the College Football Playoff era.

Rutgers redshirt freshman WR Jalen Jordan enters transfer portal

Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 31, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
With the way things are going at Rutgers, nobody can blame a player for wanting to evaluate their potential options. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen Jordan appears to be doing just that as he has announced he has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Jordan announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve decided to enter into the transfer portal, which will allow me to continue with my dreams and goals as a student-athlete,” Jordan said to close out his statement.

A player entering the transfer portal is free to communicate with any other program that may be interested in recruiting him.

Jordan used the 2018 season as his redshirt season after appearing in the maximum number of games allowed by the NCAA before losing a year of eligibility (four games), but injuries have prevented Jordan from seeing the field this season for the Scarlet Knights. The IMG Academy recruit is a Philadelphia native.

By entering transfer portal, WR Jordan Pouncey looking to bounce from Texas

Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 31, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
There are no off days or bye weeks for the transfer portal. Today, it was reported Teas wide receiver Jordan Pouncey will be adding his name to the transfer portal as he begins to look for a chance to get some more playing time on the field.

According to a report from Horns 247, Pouncey does intend on leaving Texas for good. It is worth noting a player in the transfer portal is always able to pull his name from the database and remain at his current school. While there are no guarantees, it does sound as though remaining in Austin is not in the cards for Pouncey at this time.

Pouncey has to catches for 19 yards this season and has appeared in every game for Texas to date. Pouncey redshirted at Texas during his first year on campus in 2017. He has two years of eligibility remaining after the 2019 season but will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules.

That would leave Pouncey with one final year to use in 2021, although he would be eligible right away in 2020 next season if he transfers to an FCS school or has a waiver approved for immediate eligibility.

 