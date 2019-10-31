No. 12 Baylor trying to stay undefeated, leads WVU 7-0 at halftime

Halloween in Waco has had a few tricks, but not enough treats. No. 12 Baylor leads West Virginia 7-0 at the half of a Thursday night Big 12 contest. In a far cry from past matchups in this Big 12 series, Baylor, this game has been led by the defenses making plays for both teams.
The biggest defensive play of the game has been a goal-line stand by the Mountaineers defense late in the first half. With Baylor knocking on the doorstep like a kid on Halloween looking for some treats, West Virginia rudely answered by handing them the football equivalent of a bag of marshmallows peanuts. Baylor was unable to knock the ball across the goal line despite having a 1st-&-Goal from the three-yard line and two plays from the one.
West Virginia’s offense has not had much luck, but the defense has been keeping the game within reach for the Mountaineers.
Baylor’s lone score came on a Charlie Brewer touchdown pass to R.J. Sneed. After initially being ruled incomplete, a Big 12 video replay overturned the call on the field after determining Sneed had possession of the football with his left foot down before stepping out of the end zone with his right foot. The touchdown also came on the same drive that saw West Virginia’s Josh Norwood ejected from the game for a targeting penalty. Baylor’s Chris Miller was ejected later in the second quarter for a targeting West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall. Both Norwood and Miller will be eligible to return to their teams in their next game.
Baylor is one of two undefeated teams in action Thursday night. Appalachian State was losing at halftime at home against Georgia Southern. Both undefeated teams in action tonight are in some battles as Week 10 is underway. Could this be a preview of things to come out of nowhere this weekend?