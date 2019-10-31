Rutgers redshirt freshman WR Jalen Jordan enters transfer portal

With the way things are going at Rutgers, nobody can blame a player for wanting to evaluate their potential options. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen Jordan appears to be doing just that as he has announced he has entered his name in the transfer portal.
Jordan announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.
“I’ve decided to enter into the transfer portal, which will allow me to continue with my dreams and goals as a student-athlete,” Jordan said to close out his statement.
A player entering the transfer portal is free to communicate with any other program that may be interested in recruiting him.
Jordan used the 2018 season as his redshirt season after appearing in the maximum number of games allowed by the NCAA before losing a year of eligibility (four games), but injuries have prevented Jordan from seeing the field this season for the Scarlet Knights. The IMG Academy recruit is a Philadelphia native.
There are no off days or bye weeks for the transfer portal. Today, it was reported Teas wide receiver Jordan Pouncey will be adding his name to the transfer portal as he begins to look for a chance to get some more playing time on the field.
According to a report from Horns 247, Pouncey does intend on leaving Texas for good. It is worth noting a player in the transfer portal is always able to pull his name from the database and remain at his current school. While there are no guarantees, it does sound as though remaining in Austin is not in the cards for Pouncey at this time.
Pouncey has to catches for 19 yards this season and has appeared in every game for Texas to date. Pouncey redshirted at Texas during his first year on campus in 2017. He has two years of eligibility remaining after the 2019 season but will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules.
That would leave Pouncey with one final year to use in 2021, although he would be eligible right away in 2020 next season if he transfers to an FCS school or has a waiver approved for immediate eligibility.
In a season filled with on-field woes and off-field speculation about his future, this isn’t exactly what Mark Dantonio needed.
Thursday afternoon, Michigan State announced that preseason All-American Joe Bachie has been declared ineligible for the remainder of the season after failing a random drug test administered by the Big Ten. Specifically, the linebacker tested positive for using a supplement that has been classified as a performance-enhancing substance by the conference.
In the release, both Bachie and MSU stated that they will appeal the suspension.
“Joe Bachie has built himself into an All-Big Ten middle linebacker and two-time team captain through his incredible work ethic and leadership skills,” the head coach said in a statement. “This situation breaks my heart, but I know Joe is resilient and accountable. No one feels worse than Joe does, a sentiment he expressed when he spoke to the team earlier today. This does not define Joe as a player and, more importantly, as a man.”
A three-year starter, Bachie leads the Spartans in tackles (71) and pass breakups (four). He’s also second in tackles for loss (8½) and sacks (3½).
As this is his final season of eligibility, Bachie, who will graduate from MSU next month, will see his collegiate playing career come to a premature end.
“All my career I’ve done my very best to represent Michigan State in a positive manner on and off the field,” Bachie said in a statement. “[T]o all of those affected, from my coaches to my teammates and to the fans, I apologize for putting them through this situation. I will always be a Spartan.”
Monday, Nathan Page was named as the Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting a career-high two passes. Two days later, his status with the Arkansas State football program moving forward is tenuous at best thanks to a very serious off-field incident.
According to KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, Page was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a domestic incident earlier in the day. The television website wrote that “[t]he booking sheet noted Page faces a felony domestic battery-III multiple offenses charge.”
Another television station in the area, KATV, is reporting that the sophomore defensive back is charged with domestic battery to a woman who is pregnant/expecting.
No details leading up to the arrest and charges have been released.
In a statement, ASU athletic director Jerry Scott confirmed that his department is aware of the incident and that Page has been suspended from the football team. “The A-State Athletics Department will have no further comment on this matter at this time,” Scott added.
In addition to tying for the team lead in picks with two, Page is third on the Red Wolves this season with six pass breakups. He has started six of the seven games in which he’s played this season after playing in a dozen games as a true freshman in 2018.
The list of candidates for one of the premier quarterbacking awards in college football has been further whittled.
Wednesday, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award announced its initial list of 10 finalists. Eight of those 10 come from Power Five schools, including three from the Pac-12, while the other two hail from Group of Five programs.
Below are those 10 finalists, in alphabetical order:
- Ian Book, Notre Dame
- Joe Burrow, LSU
- Jacob Eason, Washington
- Justin Herbert, Oregon
- Tyler Huntley, Utah
- Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
- Bryce Perkins, Virginia
- Nate Stanley, Iowa
- Zach Thomas, Appalachian State
- Brady White, Memphis
Wait a minute, no Tua Tagovailoa? No Justin Fields? Blasphemy!
It’s at this point in the program where I give our annual reminder to those with such thoughts that this award is given yearly to the top signal-caller in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field.
Last year’s winner was Washington State’s Gardner Minshew. The first winner, handed out in 1997, was Tennessee’s Peyton Manning.