Rutgers redshirt freshman WR Jalen Jordan enters transfer portal

With the way things are going at Rutgers, nobody can blame a player for wanting to evaluate their potential options. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen Jordan appears to be doing just that as he has announced he has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Jordan announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve decided to enter into the transfer portal, which will allow me to continue with my dreams and goals as a student-athlete,” Jordan said to close out his statement.

A player entering the transfer portal is free to communicate with any other program that may be interested in recruiting him.

Jordan used the 2018 season as his redshirt season after appearing in the maximum number of games allowed by the NCAA before losing a year of eligibility (four games), but injuries have prevented Jordan from seeing the field this season for the Scarlet Knights. The IMG Academy recruit is a Philadelphia native.