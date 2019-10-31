Two Power Five WRs among four added to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the third time this month, a major college football award is adding to its watch list.

This week, the Biletnikoff Award announced that it has added four wide receivers to its in-season watch list, including two from Power Five schools and two from Group of Five programs. Those included this go-around are Washington State’s Brandon Arconado (pictured), Colorado State’s Warren Jackson, Indiana’s Whop Philyor and Tulsa’s Keyon Stokes.

Below are each players’ statistical particulars for the 2019 season:

Arconado: 39 receptions, 591 yards, four touchdowns

Jackson: 49-719-6

Philyor: 57-737-3

Stokes: 44-695-4

Both Jackson and Philyor are in the Top 20 nationally in receiving yards, while Jackson’s receptions are tied for sixth at the FBS level.

The Biletnikoff Award is handed out annually to the nation’s most outstanding FBS receiver. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, which oversees the honor, stresses that “[a]ny player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.”

Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy was the 2018 winner of the award. A wide receiver has won the award every year since it was first handed out in 1994.