Warrant issued after Nebraska’s Marquel Dismuke fails to appear for court date in traffic case

One of these days, I think, college football players will realize that their lives would be exponentially easier if they just followed through on their off-field commitments as it relates to the criminal justice system.

Back in July, Marquel Dismuke was cited by Lincoln Police Department officers for driving on a suspended license after being pulled over for failing to display a front license plate. Last month, the Nebraska safety pleaded guilty in the case and was ordered to appear in court Wednesday of this week for sentencing. The only problem? Dismuke failed to appear for that court date.

As a result, the Lincoln Journal-Star has reported, a bench warrant for Dismuke’s arrest has been issued. The Journal-Star wrote that, “[i]f he is picked up on the warrant, Dismuke would be able to post his $500 bond by paying $50, according to court records.”

Two months prior to the July citation, Dismuke was fined $150 after being cited for, you guessed it, driving on a suspended license.

Thus far, the football program has not publicly commented on Dismuke’s latest legal kerfuffle.

After playing in 19 games (one start) the past two years, Dismuke has started all eight games for Nebraska in 2019. The junior defensive back is second on the Cornhuskers in tackles with 51 and tied for third in pass breakups with three.