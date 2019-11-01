LSU transfer Mannie Netherly to visit Illinois

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lovie Smith‘s Home for Wayward Transfers* could see another tenant set up camp on its Champaign campus. Maybe.

In mid-March, Mannie Netherly entered his name into the NCAA transfer database on his way out of the door at LSU. Now playing for a junior college in Texas, Weatherly took a visit to Houston last month as he kickstarted what he hopes will be a 2020 return to the FBS level.

This weekend, Netherly will continue down that path as he confirmed to 247Sports.com that he will be taking a trip to Illinois to check out the Fighting Illini.

“I don’t know much,” Netherly said when asked what he knew about the Illini. “But they’ve caught my eye these past couple of weeks.”

Regardless of where he ultimately lands, Netherly will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. He will also have another year of eligibility he can use the following season as well.

A four-star member of LSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Netherly was rated as the No. 36 wide receiver in the country. During a 2017 campaign in which he played just one game, the Texas native moved from wide receiver to cornerback.

In 2018, Netherly appeared in just two games for the Tigers.

