Mizzou, Kansas in talks to bring back football series, too

By Zach BarnettNov 1, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Missouri and Kansas are getting back together, at least on the basketball court. The Border Showdown is back on next December, and, now that the feeling of rekindled love is in the air, the two sides are talking about a football reunion, too.

Mizzou AD Jim Sterk told St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer Dave Matter that the schools have had discussions about playing again in football for the first time since Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC after the 2011 season.

The Border War was FBS’s second-most played rivalry — trailing only Wisconsin-Minnesota — with 120 meetings between the series’ birth on Dec. 31, 1891 and its (temporary?) death on Nov. 26, 2011. The series was played almost exclusively in Kansas City from 1891 through 1910 and returned in 2007.

Mizzou holds a 57-54-9 all-time advantage, with wins in three straight and five of the last six.

Though Missouri does indeed have games on the books through 2032, the Tigers are only booked out through 2025, with openings on the schedule beyond that.

So, how does Sept. 5, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium sound to everyone? Good? Okay, let’s get it done.

Penn State police investigating new allegation into Jerry Sandusky

By Zach BarnettNov 1, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
Penn State police are investigating a new sexual abuse allegation into former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, the department has announced.

“This incident report is the result of the university’s internal and external reporting procedures upon receipt of a new allegation of abuse by Jerry Sandusky,” Penn State police spokesman Wyatt DuBois said Wednesday. “An investigation is ongoing and we have no further comment.”

According to the Centre Daily Times, an individual told police they were sexually assaulted by Sandusky between June 2000 and September 2010.

Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to between 30 and 60 years in prison, though most aspects of his sentencing were thrown out by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. He is scheduled to be re-sentenced on Nov. 8.

Sandusky’s defense attorney Al Lindsay told the paper he has yet to speak with his client about the new allegation but “look(s) forward to finding out what all of this is about.”

Amidst rumors of AD hire, Urban Meyer-to-USC speculation cranks up

By John TaylorNov 1, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT
Here we go.  Again.

Even before Lynn Swannstepped down” in September, one vocal school of thought was that USC’s new athletic director, after shedding him/herself of Clay Helton, would put on the full-court press to woo Urban Meyer out of yet another retirement to take over the Trojans football program.  In fact, months before that, Meyer-to-USC speculation surfaced roughly a nanosecond after his stepping down as head coach at Ohio State was confirmed.

All of that brings us to the here and now, with reports surfacing Friday that USC has zeroed in on Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn as Swann’s replacement, with an official announcement potentially coming as soon as this weekend.  Amidst all of that, yet another tidbit has been dropped connecting Meyer and USC, with college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeting that the coach is “undoubtedly” the university’s top choice if/when they replace Helton and they will do “whatever it takes to get him.”

It’s not a surprise, at all, that those connected to USC would want to pursue Meyer. As stated, the biggest question will be whether the 55-year-old Meyer would reciprocate the interest.

In response to ongoing USC rumors, Meyer stated in May that “[a]ll I’m going to say is I believe I’m done (coaching). I think I’m done.” Meyer himself helped seed the ensuing speculation when, when asked at his retirement press conference if he was finished with coaching, he replied, “that’s a complicated question“; nearly a month later, he seemingly left the door open ever so slightly yet again when he stated he doesn’t believe he’ll ever coach again.

OSU athletic director Gene Smith has gone on record as saying that he would “have a hard time believing” that Meyer would return to coaching.  Former USC running back Reggie Bush, meanwhile, has very publicly stated that he will woo Meyer as the two work as part of FOX Sports‘ pregame show.

As for any Bohn-Meyer connections, Bohn has been the AD at Cincinnati since February of 2014 while Meyer played his college football for the Bearcats (one year as a defensive back in 1984) and graduated from the university in 1986.  So, there’s that thin string that some will look to tie together.

In the last month alone, Meyer has been connected to jobs at Florida State (HERE), Michigan (HERE), Notre Dame (HERE) and the Dallas Cowboys (HERE).

LSU transfer Mannie Netherly to visit Illinois

By John TaylorNov 1, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
Lovie Smith‘s Home for Wayward Transfers* could see another tenant set up camp on its Champaign campus. Maybe.

In mid-March, Mannie Netherly entered his name into the NCAA transfer database on his way out of the door at LSU.  Now playing for a junior college in Texas, Weatherly took a visit to Houston last month as he kickstarted what he hopes will be a 2020 return to the FBS level.

This weekend, Netherly will continue down that path as he confirmed to 247Sports.com that he will be taking a trip to Illinois to check out the Fighting Illini.

“I don’t know much,” Netherly said when asked what he knew about the Illini. “But they’ve caught my eye these past couple of weeks.”

Regardless of where he ultimately lands, Netherly will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  He will also have another year of eligibility he can use the following season as well.

A four-star member of LSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Netherly was rated as the No. 36 wide receiver in the country.  During a 2017 campaign in which he played just one game, the Texas native moved from wide receiver to cornerback.

In 2018, Netherly appeared in just two games for the Tigers.

(*HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE this year alone.)

TCU losing prized four-star 2018 QB signee to transfer

By John TaylorNov 1, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
The crown jewel of TCU’s 2018 recruiting class will apparently ply his football wares elsewhere moving forward.

First reported by 247Sports.com, it has subsequently been confirmed by other media outlets that Justin Rogers has informed TCU coaches that he is leaving Gary Patterson‘s football program.  The redshirt freshman could always pull his name from the portal, but, in this case, that appears to be a longshot.

A four-star signee, Rogers was rated as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 43 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated member of the Horned Frogs’ class that year.

Rogers suffered a severe knee injury during his senior year of high school that ultimately led to a case of drop-foot for the player as a true freshman.  The recovery from those ongoing issues have contributed to Rogers’ positioning deep down on the depth chart.

Rogers did make one appearance as a true freshman, completing his only pass attempt in TCU’s Cheez-It Bowl win over Cal.  He hadn’t seen the field at all this season.