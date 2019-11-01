Nebraska’s Marquel Dismuke clears up bench warrant

See, was it that hard?
Back in July, Marquel Dismuke was cited by Lincoln Police Department officers for driving on a suspended license after being pulled over for failing to display a front license plate. Last month, the Nebraska safety pleaded guilty in the case and was ordered to appear in court Wednesday of this week for sentencing. The only problem? Dismuke failed to appear for that court date.
Earlier this week, it was reported that a bench warrant had been issued for Dismuke in connection to that missed sentencing appearance. Amidst that totally avoidable brouhaha, the Lincoln Journal-Star has reported that Dismuke cleared up the warrant by appearing at a hearing Thursday in which he was fined $100 plus court costs.
Two months prior to the July citation, Dismuke was fined $150 after being cited for, you guessed it, driving on a suspended license.
After playing in 19 games (one start) the past two years, Dismuke has started all eight games for Nebraska in 2019. The junior defensive back is second on the Cornhuskers in tackles with 51 and tied for third in pass breakups with three.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Calum Sutherland is the subject of a Title IX investigation after it was alleged that he physically assaulted his girlfriend in the early morning hours of Sept. 21. That was the same day the Oklahoma kicker was arrested for public intoxication.
As a result of that investigation, Sutherland was indefinitely suspended.
In an update to that situation, the Norman Transcript is reporting that a petition for a protective order was filed against Sutherland Thursday in Cleveland County (Okla.) Court. According to Tulsa World, a hearing date on the petition has been set for Nov. 8.
The alleged victim in the Sept. 21 incident told police that she was involved in “a short physical and verbal altercation” with Sutherland at an off-campus apartment complex. The arresting officer described Sutherland as being “in an intoxicated condition in which he wasn’t totally aware of what he was and had been doing.”
“Throughout our interactions, I observed him to continuously ask repetitive questions due to forgetting he had already asked them and received answers,” the officer wrote, adding that he noted no injuries on the alleged victim.
After serving as OU’s primary placekicker for the first three games of the 2019 season, Sutherland has not seen the field since the suspension was put in place.
The 19-year-old sophomore walk-on was in his first season as Oklahoma’s starting kicker after beating out Gabe Brkic for the starting job vacated by Austin Seibert, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In three games this season, Sutherland connected on all 23 extra-point attempts and two of his four field-goal tries. Both of those makes came in the Week 3 drubbing of UCLA.
Since replacing Sutherland, Brkic has not missed a kick as the true sophomore is 10-10 on field goals and 27-27 on point-afters.
Off to its worst start (1-6) since its winless 1989 season, Northwestern won’t be getting much help on the injury front heading into Week 10.
As Northwestern gets set to travel to Indiana this Saturday night, the football program announced Thursday that both running back Isaiah Bowser and wide receiver J.J. Jefferson have been ruled out for the Week 10 matchup because of injury.
After suffering a knee injury in the season-opening loss to Stanford, Bowser has played in four of the next six games, including each of the last two. Jefferson, meanwhile, suffered an unspecified injury in last Saturday’s loss to Iowa.
Despite the missed playing time, Bowser’s 204 yards on the ground are still second on the team. With Bowser sidelined for a third game, Drake Anderson (436 yards) will again carry the bulk of the running-game load.
Jefferson is the Wildcats’ second-leading receiver with 12 receptions for 155 yards. With two of them, Jefferson is the only Wildcats football player who has caught a touchdown pass this season.
This is rapidly turning into a lost season for one of the most dynamic playmakers in the Big Ten.
Because of a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 4 loss to Minnesota, Rondale Moore has missed each of Purdue’s last four games. With a Week 10 matchup with Nebraska in West Lafayette fast approaching, it appears the wide receiver is on track to miss a fifth straight as head coach Jeff Brohm didn’t exactly sound optimistic about his availability this coming weekend.
Despite missing half the season, Moore is still fourth on the Boilermakers in receptions (29) and third in receiving yards (387). The sophomore’s also tied for third in receiving touchdowns with two.
Last year as a true freshman, Moore caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added another 213 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries while also averaging 20.1 and 6.8 yards per kickoff and punt return, respectively.
A week after all three ranked Big 12 teams in action took a loss, No. 12 Baylor (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) managed to avoid the upset bug with a 17-14 victory Thursday night against West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12). The Bears remain the last undefeated team in the Big 12 and just one of 8 remaining FBS undefeated teams in the country.
Baylor’s defense handled West Virginia’s struggling offense well all night long, and was aided at times by inept play and self-inflicted wounds by the Mountaineers. West Virginia was blanked in the first half by Baylor and the second touchdown scored came on a long kickoff return by Winston Wright for 95 yards immediately after Baylor regained a lead early in the third quarter.
After Baylor receiver Denzel Mims fumbled the football at the end of a 35-yard pas son the first play of the second half, West Virginia fumbled the ball right back to the Bears after setting up a 1st & Goal situation. West Virginia also botched an opportunity to tie the game at 17-17 in the fourth quarter when the Mountaineers recovered a muffed punt, but a 48-yard field goal attempt by Casey Legg was blocked by the Baylor special teams unit to preserve the three-point advantage. Baylor milked away nearly three minutes before having to punt the ball back to West Virginia in the final minute of the game, but starting at the five-yard line with just 30 seconds to play was too much to ask for an offense that has struggled this season and was up against the Baylor defense.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 277 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Mims was the game’s leading receiver with five receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.
The win keeps Baylor sitting on top of the big 12 standings all by themselves with four games remaining. It just so happens to be the four biggest games of the season now for Baylor, beginning with next week’s road game at TCU. After that is Oklahoma and Texas in back-to-back weeks before closing out the regulars season at Kansas. There are no easy wins on the horizon for Baylor, but the Bears just have to finish in the top two of the Big 12 standings to get a chance to play for the Big 12 championship. Baylor is also two game sup on Iowa State and Kansas State with a head-to-head tiebreaker in their pocket. Baylor is also two game sup on Texas and TCU.
West Virginia will merely try to rebound and keep their bowl hopes alive. Needing three wins in their final four games may be a lot to ask, but they’ll get Texas Tech at home next week to try getting one big step closer to a bowl game.