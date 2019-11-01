Nebraska’s Marquel Dismuke clears up bench warrant

A week after all three ranked Big 12 teams in action took a loss, No. 12 Baylor (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) managed to avoid the upset bug with a 17-14 victory Thursday night against West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12). The Bears remain the last undefeated team in the Big 12 and just one of 8 remaining FBS undefeated teams in the country.

Baylor’s defense handled West Virginia’s struggling offense well all night long, and was aided at times by inept play and self-inflicted wounds by the Mountaineers. West Virginia was blanked in the first half by Baylor and the second touchdown scored came on a long kickoff return by Winston Wright for 95 yards immediately after Baylor regained a lead early in the third quarter.

Baylor retook the lead but WVU returns ensuing kickoff for TD https://t.co/dEzvRJNSUG — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 1, 2019

That is the first kick return touchdown since Shelton Gibson's 100-yard return here in Waco in 2015. — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) November 1, 2019

After Baylor receiver Denzel Mims fumbled the football at the end of a 35-yard pas son the first play of the second half, West Virginia fumbled the ball right back to the Bears after setting up a 1st & Goal situation. West Virginia also botched an opportunity to tie the game at 17-17 in the fourth quarter when the Mountaineers recovered a muffed punt, but a 48-yard field goal attempt by Casey Legg was blocked by the Baylor special teams unit to preserve the three-point advantage. Baylor milked away nearly three minutes before having to punt the ball back to West Virginia in the final minute of the game, but starting at the five-yard line with just 30 seconds to play was too much to ask for an offense that has struggled this season and was up against the Baylor defense.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 277 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Mims was the game’s leading receiver with five receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The win keeps Baylor sitting on top of the big 12 standings all by themselves with four games remaining. It just so happens to be the four biggest games of the season now for Baylor, beginning with next week’s road game at TCU. After that is Oklahoma and Texas in back-to-back weeks before closing out the regulars season at Kansas. There are no easy wins on the horizon for Baylor, but the Bears just have to finish in the top two of the Big 12 standings to get a chance to play for the Big 12 championship. Baylor is also two game sup on Iowa State and Kansas State with a head-to-head tiebreaker in their pocket. Baylor is also two game sup on Texas and TCU.

West Virginia will merely try to rebound and keep their bowl hopes alive. Needing three wins in their final four games may be a lot to ask, but they’ll get Texas Tech at home next week to try getting one big step closer to a bowl game.

