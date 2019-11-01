Rondale Moore has ‘progressed, but still has a ways to go’

This is rapidly turning into a lost season for one of the most dynamic playmakers in the Big Ten.
Because of a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 4 loss to Minnesota, Rondale Moore has missed each of Purdue’s last four games. With a Week 10 matchup with Nebraska in West Lafayette fast approaching, it appears the wide receiver is on track to miss a fifth straight as head coach Jeff Brohm didn’t exactly sound optimistic about his availability this coming weekend.
Despite missing half the season, Moore is still fourth on the Boilermakers in receptions (29) and third in receiving yards (387). The sophomore’s also tied for third in receiving touchdowns with two.
Last year as a true freshman, Moore caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added another 213 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries while also averaging 20.1 and 6.8 yards per kickoff and punt return, respectively.
Off to its worst start (1-6) since its winless 1989 season, Northwestern won’t be getting much help on the injury front heading into Week 10.
As Northwestern gets set to travel to Indiana this Saturday night, the football program announced Thursday that both running back Isaiah Bowser and wide receiver J.J. Jefferson have been ruled out for the Week 10 matchup because of injury.
After suffering a knee injury in the season-opening loss to Stanford, Bowser has played in four of the next six games, including each of the last two. Jefferson, meanwhile, suffered an unspecified injury in last Saturday’s loss to Iowa.
Despite the missed playing time, Bowser’s 204 yards on the ground are still second on the team. With Bowser sidelined for a third game, Drake Anderson (436 yards) will again carry the bulk of the running-game load.
Jefferson is the Wildcats’ second-leading receiver with 12 receptions for 155 yards. With two of them, Jefferson is the only Wildcats football player who has caught a touchdown pass this season.
A week after all three ranked Big 12 teams in action took a loss, No. 12 Baylor (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) managed to avoid the upset bug with a 17-14 victory Thursday night against West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12). The Bears remain the last undefeated team in the Big 12 and just one of 8 remaining FBS undefeated teams in the country.
Baylor’s defense handled West Virginia’s struggling offense well all night long, and was aided at times by inept play and self-inflicted wounds by the Mountaineers. West Virginia was blanked in the first half by Baylor and the second touchdown scored came on a long kickoff return by Winston Wright for 95 yards immediately after Baylor regained a lead early in the third quarter.
After Baylor receiver Denzel Mims fumbled the football at the end of a 35-yard pas son the first play of the second half, West Virginia fumbled the ball right back to the Bears after setting up a 1st & Goal situation. West Virginia also botched an opportunity to tie the game at 17-17 in the fourth quarter when the Mountaineers recovered a muffed punt, but a 48-yard field goal attempt by Casey Legg was blocked by the Baylor special teams unit to preserve the three-point advantage. Baylor milked away nearly three minutes before having to punt the ball back to West Virginia in the final minute of the game, but starting at the five-yard line with just 30 seconds to play was too much to ask for an offense that has struggled this season and was up against the Baylor defense.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 277 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Mims was the game’s leading receiver with five receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.
The win keeps Baylor sitting on top of the big 12 standings all by themselves with four games remaining. It just so happens to be the four biggest games of the season now for Baylor, beginning with next week’s road game at TCU. After that is Oklahoma and Texas in back-to-back weeks before closing out the regulars season at Kansas. There are no easy wins on the horizon for Baylor, but the Bears just have to finish in the top two of the Big 12 standings to get a chance to play for the Big 12 championship. Baylor is also two game sup on Iowa State and Kansas State with a head-to-head tiebreaker in their pocket. Baylor is also two game sup on Texas and TCU.
West Virginia will merely try to rebound and keep their bowl hopes alive. Needing three wins in their final four games may be a lot to ask, but they’ll get Texas Tech at home next week to try getting one big step closer to a bowl game.
Any hopes and dreams of being the first Sun Belt Conference team to play in a New Years Six bowl game may have just vanished for No. 20 Appalachian State (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt). A slow start and an unsuccessful fourth-quarter rally resulted in a 24-21 loss to Georgia Southern (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) that not only deals a devasting blow to Appalachian State’s New Years Six hopes but takes the Sun Belt race into high gear entering November.
After scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter with Zac Thomas completing two touchdown passes to Corey Sutton, Appalachian State’s drive to potentially take the lead stalled with a turnover on downs with just 2:16 to play. The Mountaineers got the ball back with 1:06 to play from their own 16-yard line, but Georgia Southern’s defense came up with the final stop to deal a crushing blow to the previously undefeated Mountaineers. The only Group of Five team left standing without a loss is now SMU of the AAC. SMU will be visiting Memphis this weekend.
Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State with just one completed pass by Shai Werts, a 16-yard completion to Mark Michaud. Wesley Kennedy III anchored the offense on the ground with 145 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles in their upset victory. This was just the second victory over a ranked FBS program in Georgia Southern’s history. The last one was also against Appalachian State.
Georgia Southern now controls the fate of the Sun Belt East Division thanks to a game-in-hand and a head-to-head tiebreaker with Appalachian State.
Appalachian State will look to rebound in a big way next week when they visit South Carolina for a non-conference matchup against the SEC program. A win in Columbia would still be great for the Appalachian State program, but it may not be enough this late in the season to allow the Mountaineers to catch up with the eventual champion coming out of the Amercian Athletic Conference or Mountain West Conference for the spot in the New Years Six.
Then again, Appalachian State will need help from Georgia Southern’s opponents too. Georgia Southern will be on the road next week to play Troy.
