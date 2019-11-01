Getty Images

TCU losing prized four-star 2018 QB signee to transfer

Nov 1, 2019
The crown jewel of TCU’s 2018 recruiting class will apparently ply his football wares elsewhere moving forward.

First reported by 247Sports.com, it has subsequently been confirmed by other media outlets that Justin Rogers has informed TCU coaches that he is leaving Gary Patterson‘s football program.  The redshirt freshman could always pull his name from the portal, but, in this case, that appears to be a longshot.

A four-star signee, Rogers was rated as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Louisiana; and the No. 43 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated member of the Horned Frogs’ class that year.

Rogers suffered a severe knee injury during his senior year of high school that ultimately led to a case of drop-foot for the player as a true freshman.  The recovery from those ongoing issues have contributed to Rogers’ positioning deep down on the depth chart.

Rogers did make one appearance as a true freshman, completing his only pass attempt in TCU’s Cheez-It Bowl win over Cal.  He hadn’t seen the field at all this season.

Nov 1, 2019
Here we go.  Again.

Even before Lynn Swannstepped down” in September, one vocal school of thought was that USC’s new athletic director, after shedding him/herself of Clay Helton, would put on the full-court press to woo Urban Meyer out of yet another retirement to take over the Trojans football program.  In fact, months before that, Meyer-to-USC speculation surfaced roughly a nanosecond after his stepping down as head coach at Ohio State was confirmed.

All of that brings us to the here and now, with reports surfacing Friday that USC has zeroed in on Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn as Swann’s replacement, with an official announcement potentially coming as soon as this weekend.  Amidst all of that, yet another tidbit has been dropped connecting Meyer and USC, with college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeting that the coach is “undoubtedly” the university’s top choice if/when they replace Helton and they will do “whatever it takes to get him.”

It’s not a surprise, at all, that those connected to USC would want to pursue Meyer. As stated, the biggest question will be whether the 55-year-old Meyer would reciprocate the interest.

In response to ongoing USC rumors, Meyer stated in May that “[a]ll I’m going to say is I believe I’m done (coaching). I think I’m done.” Meyer himself helped seed the ensuing speculation when, when asked at his retirement press conference if he was finished with coaching, he replied, “that’s a complicated question“; nearly a month later, he seemingly left the door open ever so slightly yet again when he stated he doesn’t believe he’ll ever coach again.

OSU athletic director Gene Smith has gone on record as saying that he would “have a hard time believing” that Meyer would return to coaching.  Former USC running back Reggie Bush, meanwhile, has very publicly stated that he will woo Meyer as the two work as part of FOX Sports‘ pregame show.

As for any Bohn-Meyer connections, Bohn has been the AD at Cincinnati since February of 2014 while Meyer played his college football for the Bearcats (one year as a defensive back in 1984) and graduated from the university in 1986.  So, there’s that thin string that some will look to tie together.

In the last month alone, Meyer has been connected to jobs at Florida State (HERE), Michigan (HERE), Notre Dame (HERE) and the Dallas Cowboys (HERE).

Nov 1, 2019
Lovie Smith‘s Home for Wayward Transfers* could see another tenant set up camp on its Champaign campus. Maybe.

In mid-March, Mannie Netherly entered his name into the NCAA transfer database on his way out of the door at LSU.  Now playing for a junior college in Texas, Weatherly took a visit to Houston last month as he kickstarted what he hopes will be a 2020 return to the FBS level.

This weekend, Netherly will continue down that path as he confirmed to 247Sports.com that he will be taking a trip to Illinois to check out the Fighting Illini.

“I don’t know much,” Netherly said when asked what he knew about the Illini. “But they’ve caught my eye these past couple of weeks.”

Regardless of where he ultimately lands, Netherly will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  He will also have another year of eligibility he can use the following season as well.

A four-star member of LSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Netherly was rated as the No. 36 wide receiver in the country.  During a 2017 campaign in which he played just one game, the Texas native moved from wide receiver to cornerback.

In 2018, Netherly appeared in just two games for the Tigers.

(*HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE this year alone.)

Nov 1, 2019
One of the top wide receivers in college football has seen his season come to a premature end.

Reports surfaced earlier in the week that Tylan Wallace had sustained some type of knee injury during practice as Oklahoma State prepped for this Saturday’s home game against TCU.  An initial MRI proved inconclusive; unfortunately for both the player and the program, further testing revealed that Wallace has sustained a torn ACL.

Suffice to say, the injury will sideline the true junior receiver for the remainder of the season.

Thus far, the school has declined to publicly address Wallace’s status or the specific nature of the injury.

This season, Wallace is fifth nationally in receiving yards with 903 and tied for 10th with 53.  His eight touchdown receptions are tied for 12th as well.

After catching 86 passes for 1,491 yards and a dozen touchdowns last season, Wallace was named a finalist for the 2018 Biletnikoff Award.

Nov 1, 2019
One of these days this won’t even be a story but, alas, we’re not there as a country quite yet so here we are.

According to the Roanoke Times, Virginia Tech’s Norell Pollard was issued a citation earlier this month for (gasp!) possession of marijuana.  The incident that led to the true freshman defensive tackle being cited took place on campus the night of Oct. 24.

Details of what led to Pollard’s citation being issued near, appropriately enough, the university’s Food Science and Technology Building weren’t divulged.

The Times writes that, per Tech’s student-athlete code of conduct, “[t]he sanctions for a misdemeanor charge range from a warning to probation to a suspension.” At this point, it’s unclear what if any action head coach Justin Fuente will take against the lineman.

Coming out of high school in Florida, Pollard was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2019 recruiting class.  In seven games (two starts), Pollard has been credited 16 tackles and three sacks.  The sacks are tied for second on the team.