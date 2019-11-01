Virginia Tech’s Norell Pollard popped for pot possession

Earlier this month, it was reported that Calum Sutherland is the subject of a Title IX investigation after it was alleged that he physically assaulted his girlfriend in the early morning hours of Sept. 21. That was the same day the Oklahoma kicker was arrested for public intoxication.

As a result of that investigation, Sutherland was indefinitely suspended.

In an update to that situation, the Norman Transcript is reporting that a petition for a protective order was filed against Sutherland Thursday in Cleveland County (Okla.) Court. According to Tulsa World, a hearing date on the petition has been set for Nov. 8.

The alleged victim in the Sept. 21 incident told police that she was involved in “a short physical and verbal altercation” with Sutherland at an off-campus apartment complex. The arresting officer described Sutherland as being “in an intoxicated condition in which he wasn’t totally aware of what he was and had been doing.”

“Throughout our interactions, I observed him to continuously ask repetitive questions due to forgetting he had already asked them and received answers,” the officer wrote, adding that he noted no injuries on the alleged victim.

After serving as OU’s primary placekicker for the first three games of the 2019 season, Sutherland has not seen the field since the suspension was put in place.

The 19-year-old sophomore walk-on was in his first season as Oklahoma’s starting kicker after beating out Gabe Brkic for the starting job vacated by Austin Seibert, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In three games this season, Sutherland connected on all 23 extra-point attempts and two of his four field-goal tries. Both of those makes came in the Week 3 drubbing of UCLA.

Since replacing Sutherland, Brkic has not missed a kick as the true sophomore is 10-10 on field goals and 27-27 on point-afters.