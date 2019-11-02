Nebraska’s bowl hopes dim as Purdue sends ‘Huskers to fourth loss in five games

So much for those high hopes the first month of the season.

Through four games, Nebraska was sitting at 3-1, with the lone negative being a bizarre come-from-ahead loss to Colorado on the road. The next four, though, produced a 1-3 record, with two of the losses coming by a combined 68 points and the lone win coming by three points against 1-6 Northwestern at home. Following the third loss, a 38-31 setback to Indiana, head coach Scott Frost and his players took turns exchanging apologies.

Dedrick Mills says Scott Frost had a meeting with the players this morning and apologized for losing his cool on the sideline on Saturday. Mills said some players apologized to Frost and the team for doing the same. — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) October 28, 2019

Even with the mea culpas, The Big Red train refused to get back on track in Week 10 as Nebraska squandered a pair of fourth-quarter leads en route to a 31-27 loss Saturday afternoon over a Purdue team that came into the contest at 2-6. The Cornhuskers went up 27-24 with just over four minutes remaining on quarterback Adrian Martinez‘s four-yard touchdown run, only to see the Boilermakers go 82 yards on 12 plays in a drive that culminated in David Bell‘s game-winning touchdown run from nine yards out with 1:08 remaining.

The latest loss drops Nebraska to 4-5 on the season with three games left — No. 18 Wisconsin, at Maryland, No. 19 Iowa. In order to become bowl-eligible, the Cornhuskers will have to win at least two of those three.

If they don’t, the football program will fail to qualify for a third straight postseason. That would mark the longest bowl-less streak for the ‘Huskers since way back 1955-61.

Speaking of which, how much do you think the Cornhuskers and their faithful would pay for a 9-3 Bo Pelini Special right about now? From this vantage point, the over/under is a kidney or some other mid-level body organ.