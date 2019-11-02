No. 14 Michigan continues to roll after pounding Maryland

There was no letdown to be seen from No. 14 Michigan (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) a week after dominating Notre Dame last week. The Wolverines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and never had much reason to look back as they took care of business on the road against Maryland, 38-7.

Michigan’s Giles Jackson took the game’s opening kickoff 97 yards to get the game started on the right foot.

Shea Patterson completed 13 of 22 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, and Zach Charbonnet added two touchdowns on the ground to set a Michigan freshman scoring record in the win. Charbonnet set the Michigan school record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a freshman, which was previously held by Ty Wheatley and Mike Hart. Charbonnet also has a few more games to add to his new record, as the Wolverines will play three more regular-season games and a postseason bowl game.

Zach Charbonnet rushes in for the score! That is Zach's 10th TD of the season, a new scoring record for a Michigan freshman. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9p3YSxjmN8 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 2, 2019

Michigan’s defense helped set the tone for the game early on too by driving Maryland back 10 yards on a three-and-out on Maryland’s first possession (setting up a second Michigan touchdown a few minutes later) and an interception by Josh Metellus off Terps quarterback Josh Jackson to kill a promising drive by Maryland. the defense also had four sacks in the game as Michigan overpowered Maryland on the line of scrimmage.

While Maryland’s uphill climb to a bowl berth after a [promising start to the season now gets as steep as it could be (Maryland needs to win out with games at Ohio State next week, home against Nebraska, and at Michigan State), Michigan continues to enjoy its current form. Since falling behind Penn State 21-0 two weeks ago, Michigan has outscored its competition 104-28. Jim Harbaugh and his team will hope to keep this momentum moving forward after taking a week off for a bye on the schedule. When Michigan returns to the field, they will be facing a Michigan State team that has struggled this season and has really found it rough against the top opponents on its schedule (Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State).

