No. 22 K-State cruises to 11th straight Sunflower Showdown win

For the first time in a decade, there was football optimism in Kansas, sparked around a reimagined Jayhawk offense that put up 48 points in a close loss to Texas and 37 in a win over Texas Tech last week. Maybe this could be the year KU is the best team in its own state. The soldout crowd at Memorial Stadium — the first since 2009 — seemed to think so.

Kansas State let that optimism stick around for around one quarter.

The No. 22-ranked Wildcats marched to touchdowns on their opening two possessions — moving 88 and 78 yards consecutively, largely on the ground — and flattened the Jayhawk offense, cruising to a 38-10 victory.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson led the way, rushing for a game-high 127 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries while hitting 9-of-16 passes for 129 yards, while Henry Trotter rushed 19 times for 92 yards and a score.

All told, the Wildcats chugged for 334 yards and five scores on the ground.

Meanwhile, a Kansas State defense that shut down Oklahoma made Kansas look like Kansas for the first time since Brent Dearmon was promoted to offensive coordinator last month. Quarterback Carter Stanley was limited to 13-of-23 for just 115 yards with two interceptions. Stanley’s second pick more or less ended the game; trailing 14-3 with the ball at his own 38 and 1:25 left in the first half, Stanley turned an opportunity for a 14-10 halftime deficit into 17-3 when he fired the first play of the of the drive straight into the arms of K-State’s Da’Quan Patton.

Kansas State took the ball to open the second half and marched 75 yards in nine plays, as Thompson’s 12-yard run all but put the game away with 10:52 to go in the third quarter.

Kansas added a cosmetic score with 35 seconds to play, a 1-yard carry by coaches’ son Manny Miles.

The win gives Kansas State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) 11 straight victories over Kansas (3-6, 1-5 Big 12), matching K-State’s streak from 1993-03 as the longest by either team in the 117-game history of the Sunflower Showdown series. Kansas still holds the all-time lead, 65-47-5.