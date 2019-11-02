Associated Press

No. 24 Memphis overwhelms No. 15 SMU, ends Mustangs’ undefeated dream

By Zach BarnettNov 2, 2019, 11:44 PM EDT
No. 15 SMU came to Memphis Saturday with dreams of an undefeated season, its first American championship and a long-awaited return to the Cotton Bowl as the Group of 5’s New Year’s Six representative. Mike Norvell‘s Tigers may have ended all of that in one night.

Before a sold out Liberty Bowl and with the full power of the ESPN/ABC tractor beam focused squarely on them, No. 24 Memphis made the absolute most of the opportunity with a 54-48 win.

As the final score indicates, Memphis’s offense was simply too much for SMU. Brady White completed 19-of-33 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns, while Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Antonio Gibson caught six passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and added a 78-yard touchdown run, but it was his play on special teams that handed the Tigers control of the game.

Leading 23-17 at the half, Gibson ripped off a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown, putting the Tigers up 30-17 and putting the Mustangs in chase mode for the rest of the game.

To its credit, SMU’s offense never let the game get out of reach. The Mustangs scored to pull within 30-24, then, after Memphis scored 10 straight, pulled within 40-32 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele to Kylen Granson. Buechele threw for 456 yards and three scores o the night.

Memphis then ran off 14 unanswered points, including the backbreaker in Gibson’s 78-yard touchdown run, where he pinballed off a number of SMU defenders while also setting the school’s single-game all-purpose yardage record with 368 yards.

That play gave Memphis a 54-32 lead with 9:31 to play, but still SMU did not fold. Ke’Mon Freeman ripped off a 68-yard rush to pull the Ponies within 54-40, and then a 12-play, 84-yard touchdown drive — complete with a 2-point conversion pass to their left tackle — gave SMU a chance to win the game with the recovery of an onside kick, but Memphis hopped on the ball to secure one of the biggest wins in school history.

The Tigers (8-1, 4-1 AAC) are now in control of their own destiny in the American West, while SMU (8-1, 4-1 AAC) needs another Memphis loss to win the division.

No. 7 Oregon pulls away from USC to stay perfect in Pac-12 play

By Bryan FischerNov 2, 2019, 11:40 PM EDT
This weekend was the final chance to leave an impression before the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases their first set of rankings and No. 7 Oregon wound up making quite the statement on Saturday night. The Ducks used touchdowns in all three phases to overcome a slow start and pull away from what had been a division-leading USC team, scoring a 56-24 win at the L.A. Coliseum that left no doubt as to who is the Pac-12’s best hope of crashing the postseason’s final four.

Mario Cristobal had to be happy with the complete effort his team put forward after falling in an early 10-0 hole, taking the lead over an eight minute stretch of the second quarter that included just one offensive drive but three touchdowns via a pass, a pick-six and a 100-yard kickoff return. That helped take pressure off an offense that took awhile to get going before eventually opening up the floodgates. QB Justin Herbert tossed an early interception but bounced-back to throw for an efficient 225 yards and three scores (rushing for another) attempts. His strong arm helped make up for a ground game that was surprisingly ineffective after rushing for over two bills last week, with Travis Dye posting the high-water mark of 75 yards on the ground.

All told it was a 56-14 run for the Ducks over the final three quarters of the game, emptying out a rather sparse Coliseum to begin with for a Trojans squad that had been undefeated at home this season. Freshman QB Kedon Slovis had to pretty much carry the offense and finished with 264 yards and three touchdown passes on a whopping school-record 57 attempts, solid numbers were it not for a fumble in the red zone and three interceptions (all of which wound up as points the other way). That put the USC defense behind the ball most of the night and they simply weren’t up to the task against one of the more balanced units in the conference.

As a result, Clay Helton’s team finally found themselves knocked out of first place in the Pac-12 South when combined with No. 9 Utah’s earlier win over Washington up in Seattle. The final score may also have been the final nail in the coffin for their embattled head coach, who will wake up at some point next week with the school officially naming a new athletic director and rumors of Urban Meyer lurking in the weeks continuing to swirl.

Those are concerns that Oregon AD Rob Mullens won’t have to focus on as he catches a plane to Dallas on Sunday morning to begin his duties as the chair of the Selection Committee. Though he won’t be able to make his case for his team as part of the recusal process, it’s not like he’ll need to after the kind of performance on Saturday night that the Ducks put forward just as the chase for the final four heats up across the country.

Big game by Bryce Perkins puts Virginia in ACC Coastal driver’s seat

By Kevin McGuireNov 2, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT
Anything is capable of happening in the ACC Coastal Division, but for at least one week it will be Virginia (6-3, 4-2 ACC) that has the most control of the division. A 38-31 victory at UNC (4-5, 3-3 ACC) lifted Virginia into sole possession of first place in the ACC Coastal Divison with some key head-to-head tiebreakers in their pocket.

In a game that was highlighted by offense, neither team managed to score any points in the fourth quarter. A turnover on downs by UNC with just over a minute to play gave Virginia the football with nothing standing in the way of a win. A big game by Bryce Perkins certainly helped Virginia’s cause. Perkins completed 30 of 39 pass attempts for 378 yards and three touchdowns. As if that wasn’t enough, Perkins put the offense on his back and rushed for a game-high 12 yards and two more touchdowns to account for nearly all of Virginia’s scoring. He did not throw an interception.

UNC’s freshman quarterback Sam Howell had a big game too with 353 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Despite UNC having more total yards of offense, it was the little things that made the difference in this one. Both teams went 7-for-13 on third down, but Virginia converted its one fourth-down try while UNC was 0-for-3, including one from the Virginia 27-yard line in the second quarter and one more from the Virginia six-yard line in the fourth quarter. Neither team had a turnover but Virginia had just one penalty for five yards while UNC was flagged six times.

Virginia opened the season with a victory at defending Coastal champion Pittsburgh, 30-14. The Panthers are currently tied with Virginia in the loss column but with one fewer win and on the wrong end of the head-to-head result, Pitt cannot pass Virginia unless the Cavaliers have more losses than them. UNC, Miami and Duke are all with three losses. Virginia Tech also has two losses in conference play, but Virginia will face the rival Hokies in the final game of the regular season.

Virginia will be home next week to face Georgia Tech, who was defeated by Pitt earlier in the day to fall to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in ACC play. A win by the Cavaliers will inch Virginia one step closer to its first appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

North Carolina may have not be mathematically eliminated from the race but will need Virginia to lose twice. UNC will get a road game at Pitt in two weeks (Thursday, Nov. 14) for a chance to stay alive if Virginia stumbles next week). The Tar Heels will be off next weekend.

WATCH: After throwing seven TDs, Mason Fine conducts postgame presser in inflatable T-Rex costume

By John TaylorNov 2, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
This might be my most favorite press conference of the 2019 college football season thus far.  Check that; this is my most favorite press conference of the 2019 college football season thus far.

In North Texas’ 52-26 romp over UTEP, quarterback Mason Fine threw for 332 yards and seven touchdowns in pushing the Mean Green to 4-5 and within further earshot of bowl eligibility.  The touchdowns passes were easily a career-high for the senior, surpassing the four he had put up four times previously.

Where Fine really set himself apart, though, was in the postgame press conference where, in homage to Halloween, the quarterback showed up in an inflatable T-Rex costume.

Granted, I’m easily amused.  But that made me laugh.  A lot.  Probably a lot more than someone my age should.

That said, what’s better: Fine in the costume or Fine’s teammates acting like this is standard operating procedure for their quarterback?

Regardless of the actual answer, everybody wins.

No. 7 Oregon uses turnovers, 100 yard kick return to jump out to lead over USC at halftime

By Bryan FischerNov 2, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
When you think of No. 7 Oregon and USC getting together, you probably would lean toward an offensive shootout, right? Well, defense and special teams ruled more often on Saturday night at the L.A. Coliseum as both teams came to play in what could be a preview of the Pac-12 title game a little later this season.

The Ducks got off to a slow start in their trip to Southern California but took advantage of a couple of turnovers to jump out to a 28-17 lead at the halfway mark of the pivotal conference game for both sides. QB Justin Herbert was efficient in throwing for 97 yards on 11/15 passing but did toss a pretty bad interception on the team’s first drive of the game that led to points the other way. That would be a theme for UO and their counterparts as the ranked squad scored all of their three touchdowns off takeaways, including a Brady Breeze pick-six and a 100 yard Mykael Wright kickoff return for a score.

That interception (plus another one and a fumble in the red zone) were black marks for freshman USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, who aside from those mistakes actually out-played his highly touted counterpart in throwing for 174 yards and two touchdowns (on 41 attempts!) against a pretty stout defensive unit coming in.

Running the football was not really a thing for either team in this one as almost all the damage was done through the air with a combined 45 yards on the ground. It was also a pretty chippy affair as the referees stayed busy on nearly ever snap too. Oregon DL Austin Faoliu was ejected for two personal fouls and USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was tossed targeting among the thunderstorm of yellow flags in the contest.

The stakes are high in this one as both USC and Oregon are the leaders in their respective Pac-12 divisions at the moment. The Ducks are still playing for a chance to make the College Football Playoff but will need to close things out in the second half if they want to do that, hoping to hold off a pesky Trojans squad that is undefeated at home and playing to save head coach Clay Helton’s job this season.