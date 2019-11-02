No. 24 Memphis overwhelms No. 15 SMU, ends Mustangs’ undefeated dream

No. 15 SMU came to Memphis Saturday with dreams of an undefeated season, its first American championship and a long-awaited return to the Cotton Bowl as the Group of 5’s New Year’s Six representative. Mike Norvell‘s Tigers may have ended all of that in one night.

Before a sold out Liberty Bowl and with the full power of the ESPN/ABC tractor beam focused squarely on them, No. 24 Memphis made the absolute most of the opportunity with a 54-48 win.

As the final score indicates, Memphis’s offense was simply too much for SMU. Brady White completed 19-of-33 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns, while Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Antonio Gibson caught six passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and added a 78-yard touchdown run, but it was his play on special teams that handed the Tigers control of the game.

Leading 23-17 at the half, Gibson ripped off a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown, putting the Tigers up 30-17 and putting the Mustangs in chase mode for the rest of the game.

To its credit, SMU’s offense never let the game get out of reach. The Mustangs scored to pull within 30-24, then, after Memphis scored 10 straight, pulled within 40-32 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele to Kylen Granson. Buechele threw for 456 yards and three scores o the night.

Memphis then ran off 14 unanswered points, including the backbreaker in Gibson’s 78-yard touchdown run, where he pinballed off a number of SMU defenders while also setting the school’s single-game all-purpose yardage record with 368 yards.

That play gave Memphis a 54-32 lead with 9:31 to play, but still SMU did not fold. Ke’Mon Freeman ripped off a 68-yard rush to pull the Ponies within 54-40, and then a 12-play, 84-yard touchdown drive — complete with a 2-point conversion pass to their left tackle — gave SMU a chance to win the game with the recovery of an onside kick, but Memphis hopped on the ball to secure one of the biggest wins in school history.

The Tigers (8-1, 4-1 AAC) are now in control of their own destiny in the American West, while SMU (8-1, 4-1 AAC) needs another Memphis loss to win the division.