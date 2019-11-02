No. 7 Oregon uses turnovers, 100 yard kick return to jump out to lead over USC at halftime

When you think of No. 7 Oregon and USC getting together, you probably would lean toward an offensive shootout, right? Well, defense and special teams ruled more often on Saturday night at the L.A. Coliseum as both teams came to play in what could be a preview of the Pac-12 title game a little later this season.

The Ducks got off to a slow start in their trip to Southern California but took advantage of a couple of turnovers to jump out to a 28-17 lead at the halfway mark of the pivotal conference game for both sides. QB Justin Herbert was efficient in throwing for 97 yards on 11/15 passing but did toss a pretty bad interception on the team’s first drive of the game that led to points the other way. That would be a theme for UO and their counterparts as the ranked squad scored all of their three touchdowns off takeaways, including a Brady Breeze pick-six and a 100 yard Mykael Wright kickoff return for a score.

That interception (plus another one and a fumble in the red zone) were black marks for freshman USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, who aside from those mistakes actually out-played his highly touted counterpart in throwing for 174 yards and two touchdowns (on 41 attempts!) against a pretty stout defensive unit coming in.

Running the football was not really a thing for either team in this one as almost all the damage was done through the air with a combined 45 yards on the ground. It was also a pretty chippy affair as the referees stayed busy on nearly ever snap too. Oregon DL Austin Faoliu was ejected for two personal fouls and USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was tossed targeting among the thunderstorm of yellow flags in the contest.

The stakes are high in this one as both USC and Oregon are the leaders in their respective Pac-12 divisions at the moment. The Ducks are still playing for a chance to make the College Football Playoff but will need to close things out in the second half if they want to do that, hoping to hold off a pesky Trojans squad that is undefeated at home and playing to save head coach Clay Helton’s job this season.