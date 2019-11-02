No. 9 Utah survives trip to Washington to keep Pac-12 South hopes alive

Over two games last season against Washington, including the conference championship game, Utah combined to produce just 10 points as Kyle Whittingham’s team came up just short of winning their first Pac-12 title. Out for a little revenge on Saturday, the No. 9 Utes reversed the trend by pulling away in the second half to keep their 2019 title hopes alive by scoring an impressive 33-28 win up in Seattle over a reeling Huskies squad.
Despite a backfield that was limping around from all the shots they took in the game and the lead up to it, the Utah combo of QB Tyler Huntley and tailback Zach Moss was fantastic down the stretch in finally solving the riddle that was Jimmy Lake’s defense. The former threw for 284 yards and a touchdown, moving around the pocket quite well to make a number of big throws under pressure. It helped that he was able to have Moss take the pressure off with his hard running (100 yards, one touchdown) and ability to sneak out into the flat (five catches, 41 yards and a score receiving too).
Their efforts helped pick up the slack for a defense that was finally tested for the first time since mid-September. Though the Utes forced three turnovers and allowed just five third down conversions, Washington was still able to score three touchdowns — one more than Whittingham’s unit had allowed in their past four games combined. Still, their pressure was apparent on nearly every snap and they did a pretty good job forcing their opponents to be one-dimensional most of the afternoon by limiting things on the ground (three yards per carry).
UW signal-caller Jacob Eason looked good for spurts but it just wasn’t enough to hold onto a halftime lead as he threw for 316 yards, four touchdowns and two rough interceptions. He needed to attempt 52 passes in the affair as running the football was tough going for Salvon Ahmed (50 yards) and company. Tight end Hunter Bryant was a bright spot at least with 105 yards and two scores as he seemed to be wide open in the middle of the field every other snap.
The effort kept Washington from becoming bowl eligible and dropped them to 5-4 on the year — reinforcing how disappointing the team has been this year after starting 2019 in the preseason top 15. They’ll still have opportunities to get to the postseason but whatever promise this group had on both sides of the ball is long gone by this point.
On the other sideline however, the Utes’ victory was a nice way to head into the first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings next week at 8-1 with their impressive run continuing to roll on. The team remains in the hunt to get back to Santa Clara for the Pac-12 title game but will have to hope for Oregon to beat USC later on Saturday night if they want to take the top spot in the division standings. Either way, the conference that many wrote off for final four contention a month ago suddenly has more than one team surging on both sides of the ball the past few weeks.
A first half full of swings in both directions ended with No. 24 Memphis holding a 23-17 lead over No. 15 SMU at the Liberty Bowl.
The first swing in this back-and-forth game came early. After forcing a three-and-out to open the game, Memphis took over at its own 48 and appeared to score a touchdown, but replay brought the ball out to the 1. What seemed like a formality turned out not to be, as SMU pushed Memphis backyard two yards on second down, then forced two straight Brady White incompletions to force a turnover on downs.
The Mustangs’ offense then made good on the break given to them by their defense, marching 97 yards in 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard strike from Shane Buechele to Kylen Granson.
An SMU penalty gave Memphis the ball at the 50 on the ensuing possession, and this time the Tigers cashed in with a 14-yard Kenneth Gainwell rush, knotting the game at 7-7.
SMU see-sawed back ahead in the second quarter when Xavier Jones dove in from the 2, putting the Ponies up 14-10 with 11:30 left in the second half, but a second Riley Patterson field goal and a 50-yard strike from White to Antonio Gibson gave Memphis its first lead, 20-14, with 5:44 to play in the second quarter.
Both teams added field goals to close the half.
Neither team has gotten much done on the ground, but Memphis has a clear advantage among the starting running backs. Gainwell posted 49 yards on 12 carries, while Jones rushed five times for just two yards. White went 13-of-22 for 216 yards, while Buechele was 16-of-25 for 234.
Memphis will receive to open the second half.
In a battle to seize control of the ACC Coastal, Virginia and North Carolina are knotted in a 17-17 tie in Chapel Hill. Virginia drew even with North Carolina with a Bryce Perkins touchdown pass to Hasise Dubois just 13 seconds before halftime.
The Tar Heels and the Cavaliers were tied at 10-10 until Sam Howell completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown for a 17-10 lead. Earlier in the second quarter, Howell and Brown connected on a 47-yard score to tie the game at 10-10. The go-ahead touchdown came after the Tar Heel defense forced a three-and-out after the game had been tied.
Virginia has not been able to run the football, with quarterback Bryce Perkins running for 14 yards on 11 carries to lead the team. Perkins picked up the only Virginia touchdown of the half on a short touchdown run from the one-yard line in the first quarter.
The ACC Coastal championship picture may not exactly be cleaned up for good regardless of who wins this game, but the winner will be in the position to have the ultimate hand in determining what happens in the division race that is once again up for grabs.
The good news for Notre Dame: Trailing late in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech, an 18-play, 87-yard drive was punctuated by an Ian Book seven-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left to lift the Fighting Irish to a 21-20 home win over upset-minded Virginia Tech.
The bad news: During the course of the win, the Irish likely lost a second long-time starter along its offensive line to a serious injury.
On the Irish’s second series of the game, starting right tackle Robert Hainsey went down with what looked to be a very significant injury to his left leg. Hainsey left the field unable to put any weight on the leg but ultimately returned to the sidelines, albeit without his uniform (he was wearing street clothes, though).
Following the game, head coach Brian Kelly indicated that the initial prognosis is a fractured ankle for Hainsey.
Given the timing of the injury, it’s very likely the junior captain will miss the remainder of the season. A more specific timeline should be available in the coming days.
Hainsey has started 22 straight games, including all nine this season.
The injury to Hainsey is the second significant one to the right side of the Irish’s offensive line. In the loss to Michigan last weekend, starting right guard Tommy Kraemer went down with a sprained MCL that will sideline him for 4-6 weeks.
Well, so much for that.
Sunday night, Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing. Six days later, in its first game since the twin axings, Arizona gave up a season-high 56 points in an 18-point loss to Oregon State.
The Wildcats (4-5 overall, 2-4 in the Pac-12) actually trailed just 7-6 at the end of the first quarter before a 28-point second quarter staked the Wildcats to a 35-19 halftime lead and, ultimately, a 56-38 win.
Arizona came into the game giving up an average of 35 points per game, 118th in the country and dead-last in the Pac-12. They have now allowed 41 or more points in four straight games and six times in nine outings overall this season.
Arguably the biggest storyline coming out of the game, though, is OSU’s Pac-12 mini-rise in its second season under Jonathan Smith.
The previous three seasons, the Beavers won a combined four games in conference play, including one the past two years. This season, OSU (4-4 overall) sits at 3-2 in the league and all alone in second place in the North Division, with only in-state rival Oregon (5-0) ahead of them.
Greatly aiding the Beavers cause once again was quarterback Jake Luton, who passed for 328 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing (221 passer rating). This was Luton’s fifth career 30–yard game and second this season.