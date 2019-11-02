Northwestern looking to throw first TD pass since September

Who do you think you are, Army? Navy maybe?

To say that Northwestern’s passing “attack” has struggled throughout the 2019 campaign would be an understatement. The first four games of the season served as the halcyon days for NU’s aerial show, with the Wildcats tossing two touchdown passes in that span.

Since then, they have as many scoring tosses as I do — none, zero, zip, nada, zilch.

That’s right. In the three games since Aidan Smith connected with J.J. Jefferson (out for today’s game against Indiana) from 15 yards out late in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 28 loss to Wisconsin, Northwestern has not put up a single touchdown through the air. Not that they’re doing much scoring by any means, though, as they have just one touchdown, a Wan’Dale Robinson 42-yard run in the Oct. 5 loss to Nebraska, over the last 12 quarters.

Overall, Northwestern is tied with Georgia Southern (both of theirs came in one game, Oct. 19) and Old Dominion (last TD pass: Oct. 12) for the fewest passing touchdowns in the 130-school FBS — Rutgers’ five are next-worst among Power Five schools — while their 126 yards per game through the air are 125th. In scoring offense, they’re 130th at 10.7 points per game and, just as a reminder, there are just 130 teams at this level of football.

All of the offensive ineptness is a very large part of a 1-6 start to the season that serves as the Big Ten school’s worst since the 1989 team went 0-11. The Wildcats, of course, can’t match that squad’s mark so they at least have that going for them. Which is nice.