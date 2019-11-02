Pitt, LB Elias Reynolds have ‘mutually decided to part ways’

If I ever switch breakfast cereals or opt for a new Internet provider, that’s exactly how I want it to be portrayed.
A Pitt spokesperson confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Friday that the football program and linebacker Elias Reynolds have “mutually decided to part ways.” What led to that mutual decision has not been relayed by either party.
While Reynolds played the first three games this season, he hadn’t seen the field at all the past six. PittsburghSportsNow.com wrote that “Reynolds hasn’t appeared in uniform since he was injured in the Penn State game” and “was not on the sideline at all for Pitt’s loss to Miami last Saturday.”
If Reynolds remains on track to graduate, the redshirt junior would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program in 2020.
Reynolds started seven games last season and two games in 2019. This season, the three-star 2016 signee had been credited with eight tackles, one sack and one quarterback hurry before he went on what turned out to be a permanent sabbatical.
If this doesn’t put butts in the seats, especially given the opposition, nothing outside of nudity and/or straight cash will.
Saturday night, Utah State will play host to in-state rival BYU at Maverik Stadium in Logan. At 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Mountain West Conference play — that’s tied for third in the Mountain Division — the product on the field and uniform on the opposing sideline should be more than enough to come within shouting distance of the stadium’s capacity of 25,513 — something that’s been an issue for the program over the last couple of years to be blunt.
Just in case, though, the football program and one its sponsors will attempt to hit potential patrons square in their breakfast meats feels.
Now THAT is a football promotion. Forget bobbleheads or mini footballs or stadium cushions or anything else.
Bacon. That’s it. Enough said.
Well-done, Aggies and Smithfield. Just like I like my bacon, come to think of it…
Illinois has launched a GoFundMe campaign for injured former defensive end Bobby Roundtree, the program has announced.
In Florida for a visit home this past May, Roundtree was swimming when he suffered a severe spinal cord injury. He underwent surgery in Florida and was then transferred to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago, but will soon transition to an out-patient rehabilitation facility.
Roundtree has begun taking online classes and plans to return to campus in January.
Illinois is now hoping to raise $97,000 — Roundtree’s jersey number — to offset costs for therapy, medical care, transportation, housing and diet assistance.
“This has been devastating to his teammates, the entire Fighting Illini family and his family and friends,” Illini head coach Lovie Smith said. “Bobby Roundtree is exactly what you want in a student-athlete. He is a hard worker, dependable, a dedicated student and a leader.”
Before the injury, Roundtree was one of Illinois’ standout players, starting 20 games in 2017-18 and collecting Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in ’18.
As of this writing, the campaign has collected nearly $59,000 in donations.
Missouri and Kansas are getting back together, at least on the basketball court. The Border Showdown is back on next December, and, now that the feeling of rekindled love is in the air, the two sides are talking about a football reunion, too.
Mizzou AD Jim Sterk told St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer Dave Matter that the schools have had discussions about playing again in football for the first time since Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC after the 2011 season.
The Border War was FBS’s second-most played rivalry — trailing only Wisconsin-Minnesota — with 120 meetings between the series’ birth on Dec. 31, 1891 and its (temporary?) death on Nov. 26, 2011. The series was played almost exclusively in Kansas City from 1891 through 1910 and returned in 2007.
Mizzou holds a 57-54-9 all-time advantage, with wins in three straight and five of the last six.
Though Missouri does indeed have games on the books through 2032, the Tigers are only booked out through 2025, with openings on the schedule beyond that.
So, how does Sept. 5, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium sound to everyone? Good? Okay, let’s get it done.
Penn State police are investigating a new sexual abuse allegation into former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, the department has announced.
“This incident report is the result of the university’s internal and external reporting procedures upon receipt of a new allegation of abuse by Jerry Sandusky,” Penn State police spokesman Wyatt DuBois said Wednesday. “An investigation is ongoing and we have no further comment.”
According to the Centre Daily Times, an individual told police they were sexually assaulted by Sandusky between June 2000 and September 2010.
Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to between 30 and 60 years in prison, though most aspects of his sentencing were thrown out by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. He is scheduled to be re-sentenced on Nov. 8.
Sandusky’s defense attorney Al Lindsay told the paper he has yet to speak with his client about the new allegation but “look(s) forward to finding out what all of this is about.”