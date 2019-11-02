Pitt, LB Elias Reynolds have ‘mutually decided to part ways’

If I ever switch breakfast cereals or opt for a new Internet provider, that’s exactly how I want it to be portrayed.

A Pitt spokesperson confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Friday that the football program and linebacker Elias Reynolds have “mutually decided to part ways.” What led to that mutual decision has not been relayed by either party.

While Reynolds played the first three games this season, he hadn’t seen the field at all the past six. PittsburghSportsNow.com wrote that “Reynolds hasn’t appeared in uniform since he was injured in the Penn State game” and “was not on the sideline at all for Pitt’s loss to Miami last Saturday.”

If Reynolds remains on track to graduate, the redshirt junior would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program in 2020.

Reynolds started seven games last season and two games in 2019. This season, the three-star 2016 signee had been credited with eight tackles, one sack and one quarterback hurry before he went on what turned out to be a permanent sabbatical.