Report: USC WR Bru McCoy involved in ‘physical altercation’ at frat house

“He’s doing a great job academically, doing a great job in strength and conditioning. He’ll be ready for spring.”

That was USC head coach Clay Helton earlier this week addressing the status of prized 2019 signee Bru McCoy, who will not play at all this season because of a combination of an unspecified illness and eligibility issues. Despite the official shelving, though, the wide receiver is still making headlines.

According to Annenberg Media, McCoy is alleged to have been involved in some type of “physical altercation” with another student at a frat house last weekend that resulted in Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers being called to the scene. One of the students involved in the altercation was trespassing on the Phi Delta Theta fraternity’s property, although at this point in time it’s unclear if that was McCoy or the other individual allegedly involved.

The website wrote that “[s]everal people close to the situation were unwilling to even speak with a reporter,” with one unnamed individual stating, “If it’s about Bru McCoy, I don’t know anything.”

From the report:

DPS said no one was detained that night. Captain Edgar Palmer told Annenberg Media there is an open DPS investigation and an open case before Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards, which handles student disciplinary action.

Thus far, both the football program and the university have declined to publicly address an off-field incident that continues what has been a roller coaster last year or so for McCoy.

McCoy, a five-star 2019 recruit who signed with USC in December, was reportedly mulling a transfer to Texas a month later… which was followed not long after by USC granting a release to McCoy from his National Letter of Intent so he would be free to move about the country… which was followed by McCoy signing with Texas in late January… which was followed by reports that surfaced Memorial Day that McCoy had told Helton he had decided to leave Texas and return to USC.

The last Tuesday of May, it was reported that a “severe case of homesickness” had led to the California native’s uncertainty. That same day, another report surfaced that a UT contingent, headed by head coach Tom Herman, made the trek to the Golden State in an attempt to convince McCoy to stick to his commitment to the Longhorns. That move didn’t bear fruit as McCoy confirmed on the last day of May that he would be returning to the Trojans.

On June 11, USC made McCoy’s return to The Land of Troy official.

McCoy was the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this past cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.