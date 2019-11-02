Getty Images

Report: USC WR Bru McCoy involved in ‘physical altercation’ at frat house

By John TaylorNov 2, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
“He’s doing a great job academically, doing a great job in strength and conditioning. He’ll be ready for spring.”

That was USC head coach Clay Helton earlier this week addressing the status of prized 2019 signee Bru McCoy, who will not play at all this season because of a combination of an unspecified illness and eligibility issues.  Despite the official shelving, though, the wide receiver is still making headlines.

According to Annenberg Media, McCoy is alleged to have been involved in some type of “physical altercation” with another student at a frat house last weekend that resulted in Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers being called to the scene.  One of the students involved in the altercation was trespassing on the Phi Delta Theta fraternity’s property, although at this point in time it’s unclear if that was McCoy or the other individual allegedly involved.

The website wrote that “[s]everal people close to the situation were unwilling to even speak with a reporter,” with one unnamed individual stating, “If it’s about Bru McCoy, I don’t know anything.”

From the report:

DPS said no one was detained that night. Captain Edgar Palmer told Annenberg Media there is an open DPS investigation and an open case before Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards, which handles student disciplinary action.

Thus far, both the football program and the university have declined to publicly address an off-field incident that continues what has been a roller coaster last year or so for McCoy.

McCoy, a five-star 2019 recruit who signed with USC in December, was reportedly mulling a transfer to Texas a month later… which was followed not long after by USC granting a release to McCoy from his National Letter of Intent so he would be free to move about the country… which was followed by McCoy signing with Texas in late January… which was followed by reports that surfaced Memorial Day that McCoy had told Helton he had decided to leave Texas and return to USC.

The last Tuesday of May, it was reported that a “severe case of homesickness” had led to the California native’s uncertainty.  That same day, another report surfaced that a UT contingent, headed by head coach Tom Herman, made the trek to the Golden State in an attempt to convince McCoy to stick to his commitment to the Longhorns.  That move didn’t bear fruit as McCoy confirmed on the last day of May that he would be returning to the Trojans.

On June 11, USC made McCoy’s return to The Land of Troy official.

McCoy was the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this past cycle.  On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.

ESPN confirms College GameDay headed to Tuscaloosa for LSU-Alabama

By John TaylorNov 2, 2019, 1:05 PM EDT
Didn’t see this one coming, did ya?

Ahead of next Saturday’s latest edition of The Game of the Century, No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama are resting comfortably in their respective domiciles in Week 10 as each SEC West school gets its second, and last, bye of the 2019 regular season.  Seeing as there is no chance that either team can lose this weekend, it’s been a foregone conclusion to everyone but those in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that the Worldwide Leader will take its College GameDay traveling roadshow to the Yellowhammer State and set up camp in Tuscaloosa.

Early Saturday afternoon, ESPN confirmed that, yes, its wildly-popular pregame show will make the trek to the ‘Bama campus for the massive 1-2 matchup.

Suffice to say, unlike with No. 5 Penn State-No. 13 Minnesota — the Gophers remain one of 11 Power Five schools that have never hosted GameDay — there’s some history behind this SEC matchup.

Almost eight years ago to the day this latest renewal of the SEC West rivalry will be played, No. 1 LSU’s three three-run homers were enough to top No. 2 Alabama’s pair of three-run shots in what marked the first-ever 1-2 regular-season game in SEC history.

In between this latest 1-2 regular-season matchup and the last, though, the Crimson Tide has had the Bayou Bengals’ number.  To say the least.

  • 2018 — No. 1 Alabama 29, No. 4 LSU 0 in Baton Rouge
  • 2017 — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 19 LSU 10 in Tuscaloosa
  • 2016 — No. 1 Alabama 10, No. 15 LSU 0 in Baton Rouge
  • 2015 — No. 7 Alabama 30, No. 4 LSU 16 in Tuscaloosa
  • 2014 — No. 4 Alabama 20, No. 14 LSU 13 in Baton Rouge
  • 2013 — No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 10 LSU 17 in Tuscaloosa
  • 2012 — No. 1 Alabama 21, No. 5 LSU 17 in Baton Rouge
  • 2012 — No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0 in BCS Championship Game

In the remaining seven days between now and the 3:30 ET kickoff, though, the overriding storyline will continue to be the status of Tua Tagovailoa.

The Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback and at-one-point Heisman Trophy frontrunner, Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over rival Tennessee in Week 8 and didn’t play this past Saturday in the blowout win over ArkansasFollowing surgery, the junior’s return to the playing field has been a fluid situation.

After easily getting past the Razorbacks, and saying he’s “doing really, really well,” Nick Saban stated that he expected a midweek (this week) return to practice for Tagovailoa; that indeed happened Wednesday, although the head coach, not surprisingly, continued to hold his Tua availability cards close to the vest as the junior is officially listed as a game-time decision.

While the signs continue to point to Tagovailoa taking the field in Tuscaloosa a week from today, there’s always the possibility the quarterback could suffer a setback — or Saban could be blowing smoke — and be sidelined for the highly-anticipated matchup.  If that’s the case, Mac Jones would make the second, and easily most important, start of his collegiate career.

In the first against the woeful Razorbacks, the sophomore played the role of game manager very effectively in completing 16-of-20 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns… in the first half.  Playing just a few minutes into the third quarter, Jones would add another touchdown pass on a pair of completions to finish the day 18-22 for 235 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

No. 15 SMU won’t have top WR Reggie Roberson vs. No. 24 Memphis

By John TaylorNov 2, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT
For the biggest matchup in Week 10, the highest-rated Group of Five school this season won’t have one of its top playmakers at its disposal.

Earlier Saturday morning, No. 15 SMU head coach Sonny Dykes confirmed to ESPN that star wide receiver Reggie Roberson did not travel to Memphis and will not play against the No. 24 Tigers.  Roberson suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of last Thursday’s win over Houston and didn’t return, and was subsequently seen wearing a walking boot and getting around with the aid of crutches.

In the week leading up to tonight’s game, Dykes was vague about the extent or exact nature of the injury.

“Just a foot injury,” the head coach said. “We’re just kinda trying to evaluate to see how serious it is. It’s swollen and sore right now.”

This season, Roberson leads the Mustangs in receiving yards (803) and yards per catch (18.7).  His 43 receptions and six touchdowns are second on the team.

Florida State-Miami being played for first time since 1975 with neither team above .500

By John TaylorNov 2, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
Needless to say, the Florida State-Miami rivalry is not what it once was.

Every year from 1981-94 the rivalry game was played — with the exception of 1983 — both the Seminoles and the Hurricanes were ranked. Seven of them were Top 10 matchups; four of those featured both schools being ranked in the Top Five.

From 1999-2006, there was another stretch of ranked-on-ranked clashes.

In the dozen years since, though, there were just three such matchups (2016, 2013, 2010). In 2007-08 and then again 2011, neither team was ranked; that hadn’t happened since 1977.

That history lesson brings us to the present, with FSU and The U set to meet for the 64th time later on Saturday. Instead of national championship positioning as in years past, the two programs, each sitting at 4-4 on the season, are fighting for a win that would get them a game closer to becoming bowl-eligible.

According to the Associated Press, and excluding season openers, this will mark the first time since 1975 that neither team enters the game with a record above .500.

That year, Darrell Mudra was in the last of his two seasons in Tallahassee, with Bobby Bowden leaving West Virginia to take over at FSU the following season. UM, meanwhile, was still four years away from Howard Schnellenberger taking over and turning around the program.

The 2-8 record for the Hurricanes that ’75 season and the 3-8 mark put up by the Seminoles serve as the low-water marks for both programs in the past four decades and a half. So the current editions of both teams have that going for them. Which, as we stated in the post right below this one, is nice.

Northwestern looking to throw first TD pass since September

By John TaylorNov 2, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
Who do you think you are, Army? Navy maybe?

To say that Northwestern’s passing “attack” has struggled throughout the 2019 campaign would be an understatement. The first four games of the season served as the halcyon days for NU’s aerial show, with the Wildcats tossing two touchdown passes in that span.

Since then, they have as many scoring tosses as I do — none, zero, zip, nada, zilch.

That’s right. In the three games since Aidan Smith connected with J.J. Jefferson (out for today’s game against Indiana) from 15 yards out late in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 28 loss to Wisconsin, Northwestern has not put up a single touchdown through the air. Not that they’re doing much scoring by any means, though, as they have just one touchdown, a Wan’Dale Robinson 42-yard run in the Oct. 5 loss to Nebraska, over the last 12 quarters.

Overall, Northwestern is tied with Georgia Southern (both of theirs came in one game, Oct. 19) and Old Dominion (last TD pass: Oct. 12) for the fewest passing touchdowns in the 130-school FBS — Rutgers’ five are next-worst among Power Five schools — while their 126 yards per game through the air are 125th. In scoring offense, they’re 130th at 10.7 points per game and, just as a reminder, there are just 130 teams at this level of football.

All of the offensive ineptness is a very large part of a 1-6 start to the season that serves as the Big Ten school’s worst since the 1989 team went 0-11. The Wildcats, of course, can’t match that squad’s mark so they at least have that going for them. Which is nice.