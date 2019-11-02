Travis Etienne racks up 212 yards on just nine carries during No. 4 Clemson’s in-season scrimmage

Let me get this out of the way: Yes, these games shouldn’t be played, especially at this point in the season. And don’t even get me started on the SEC’s slate of Week 13 exhibition games.

That said, what Travis Etienne did Saturday afternoon in Death Valley was impressive, regardless of the level of competition.

No. 4 Clemson entered the Week 10 matchup with FCS Wofford, which was 5-2 and winners of five straight entering the weekend, as a nearly seven-touchdown favorite. Since the Div. I split into two football divisions, Wofford has beaten one school that is currently an FBS program — Louisiana-Monroe in 2000. Against Clemson, they were 3-12 all-time, with the Terriers’ last win coming way back in 1933.

With all of that history, not to mention talent, against them, Wofford went out and did the expected in what was essentially an in-season scrimmage as Clemson jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead en route to a 59-14 win. For the degenerates in the audience that took the points, rejoice as the Terriers covered the 47½-point spread.

Leading the way for the Tigers was Etienne, who ran for a career-high 212 yards on just nine carries in less than three quarters worth of work. Despite the gaudy 23.6 yards per carry average, Etienne was still well short of the single-game FBS record (min. 10 carries) of 30.2 ypc put up by Wyoming’s Kevin Lowe back in 1984.

Included in that yardage was an 86-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. It was the second-longest of the junior’s, topped only by the 90-yarder in this year’s season-opening win over Georgia Tech.

Clemson improves to 9-0 on the season with the win, and still hasn’t lost a regular-season game since Oct. 13, 2017 (27-24 to Syracuse). The school’s last non-conference loss in the regular season came in Week 1 of 2014 against Georgia.