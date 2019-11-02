Utah State gives away 200 pounds of bacon

If this doesn’t put butts in the seats, especially given the opposition, nothing outside of nudity and/or straight cash will.
Saturday night, Utah State will play host to in-state rival BYU at Maverik Stadium in Logan. At 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Mountain West Conference play — that’s tied for third in the Mountain Division — the product on the field and uniform on the opposing sideline should be more than enough to come within shouting distance of the stadium’s capacity of 25,513 — something that’s been an issue for the program over the last couple of years to be blunt.
Just in case, though, the football program and one its sponsors will attempt to hit potential patrons square in their breakfast meats feels.
Now THAT is a football promotion. Forget bobbleheads or mini footballs or stadium cushions or anything else.
Bacon. That’s it. Enough said.
Well-done, Aggies and Smithfield. Just like I like my bacon, come to think of it…
A productive weekend in South Bend for Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly got a little better on Sunday afternoon.
According to 247Sports, Ohio State graduate transfer safety Isaiah Pryor has committed to joining the Irish after a pair of visits to campus the past few weeks.
One of the top defensive backs on the transfer market, Pryor was originally a four-star recruit out of the class of 2017 who had offers from all the regulars like Alabama, LSU and, of course the Buckeyes. 247Sports notes his first offer was actually from the Irish so it’s pretty clear the coaching staff is high on what the redshirt junior can do between the lines.
Assuming there’s no holdup, Pryor should have two seasons to play beginning in 2020. That’s big for Notre Dame given that another transfer, Alohi Gilman, will be vacating one of the starting safety spots after this year.
Pryor played in 27 games for Ohio State, starting seven of them in 2018. He recorded 44 tackles during his time in Columbus along with one interception.
The final AP Poll before the release of the first set of College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings didn’t see many changes among the top 25 but did feature a little shuffling ahead of Tuesday’s big release show.
As expected, the bulk of the top 10 remained the same after numerous off weeks and the top four of No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson didn’t move at all. New No. 6 Georgia did become the top one-loss team in the poll following their win over Florida, which remained in the top 10 despite falling in Jacksonville.
Most of the AP Poll movement was devoted to the Group of Five following a big weekend at that level of college football. SMU predictably dropped quite a bit from No. 15 to No. 23 after their first loss of the year at Memphis. The Tigers climbed almost as much, going from No. 24 the week prior to No. 19 overall heading into Week 11. Fellow AAC member Cincinnati was the highest ranked Group of Five team however, surviving a big test at ECU on Saturday to stay put at No. 17. Navy made for the fourth member of the league to earn a ranking, replacing Appalachian State and checking in at No. 25.
The poll sets up a juicy set of matchups between the top two teams in Tuscaloosa between the Tide and Tigers as well as a pivotal top 13 meeting between Minnesota and No. 5 Penn State in the Twin Cities.
Here’s the full AP Top 25 heading into the 11th week of the season:
- LSU
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Baylor
- Auburn
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Wisconsin
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Memphis
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Wake Forest
- SMU
- San Diego State
- Navy
We’re only a few short days away from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings being released but until that time rolls around, we’ll still have to rely on the old faithful combination of the AP and Coaches Polls being released every Sunday.
After a quiet Week 10, there was little movement in the latter, with the most notable move likely belonging to that of Florida, which fell five spots to No. 11 after their loss to new No. 6 Georgia on Saturday at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Both of the SEC East teams can lay claim to being the top one- and two-loss programs in the poll respectively.
The top otherwise remained unchanged with all but No. 3 Clemson off last week. No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU combined for 48 first place votes ahead of their meeting in Tuscaloosa next Saturday.
Also notable is the fall of SMU, which dropped like a rock to No. 23 (nine spots) after losing a close one at new No. 19 Memphis in primetime. The Tigers are actually not the top Group of Five team in the poll as fellow AAC rival Cincinnati moved up to No. 17.
No. 24 San Diego State and No. 25 Navy also joined the rankings replacing Appalachian State and Texas after the latter two lost their most recent games.
The full Coaches Poll heading into an action-packed Week 11:
- Alabama (37 first place votes)
- LSU (11)
- Clemson (9)
- Ohio State (8)
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Baylor
- Florida
- Auburn
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Wisconsin
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Memphis
- Wake Forest
- Boise State
- Kansas State
- SMU
- San Diego State
- Navy
There are a number of easy candidates to point to as far as the most underperforming or disappointing teams in 2019 but in terms of the top spot — or lowest one, depending on how you want to order things — it might be hard to top Houston in their first season under Dana Holgorsen.
The Cougars were expected to challenge for the AAC crown and be among the top Group of Five teams after luring their head coach over from West Virginia with a hefty Power Five-caliber contract this offseason. Though they went just 8-5 a year ago, there was plenty of talent returning on the roster and there was even a budding dark horse Heisman campaign for starting quarterback D’Eriq King.
Things have not turned out that way however as UH has sunk to 3-6 on the season after getting trounced by UCF on Saturday and it will be an uphill battle to even make it to a bowl game. King sat out the game, as he has for the last several at Houston given that he curiously decided earlier this year to announce he was redshirting with the intention of returning to the team in 2020.
Only you’re not going to believe this, but it appears the signal-caller might not be back with the Cougs current dumpster fire after all.
Per a report from Yahoo! Sports on Saturday night:
There’s little chance that King will return to Houston, as he’s expected to enter the transfer portal in the postseason and garner interest from top programs like LSU, Georgia and Florida State. (Former Houston OC Kendal Briles is the offensive coordinator at FSU, and wherever Briles is coaching next year would loom as a potential landing spot for King.) Don’t discount LSU, which will need to replace Heisman favorite Joe Burrow.
Such a move is hardly unexpected, as it was widely speculated on as soon as it was announced that King was going through such a move. He should have one season remaining as a grad transfer in 2020 and is coming off his last full season under center having thrown for 36 touchdowns and rushed for 14 more. While he’s not quite Jalen Hurts-caliber coming to the grad transfer market, he’s certainly up there and a good reason why programs like the Tigers and Seminoles seem likely to gauge his interest in joining them next year.