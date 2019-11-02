Utah State GIVING AWAY 200 POUNDS OF BACON at today’s game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If this doesn’t put butts in the seats, especially given the opposition, nothing outside of nudity and/or straight cash will.

Saturday night, Utah State will play host to in-state rival BYU at Maverik Stadium in Logan. At 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Mountain West Conference play — that’s tied for third in the Mountain Division — the product on the field and uniform on the opposing sideline should be more than enough to come within shouting distance of the stadium’s capacity of 25,513 — something that’s been an issue for the program over the last couple of years to be blunt.

Just in case, though, the football program and one its sponsors will attempt to hit potential patrons square in their breakfast meats feels.

FREE BACON 🥓🥓🥓 We will be handing out 200 pounds of FREE BACON at the @USUFootball Saturday night courtesy of Utah Pork Producers!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/c4iZGBoSzF — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) November 1, 2019

Now THAT is a football promotion. Forget bobbleheads or mini footballs or stadium cushions or anything else.

Bacon. That’s it. Enough said.

Well-done, Aggies and Smithfield. Just like I like my bacon, come to think of it…