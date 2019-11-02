Utah, Washington picking up where they left off as Pac-12 title game rematch hits halftime

The setting may have moved North to Seattle from Santa Clara but Washington and No. 9 Utah picked up where they left off in a rematch of last season’s Pac-12 title game, staging a predictably defensive-minded first half that saw the Huskies take a slim 14-13 lead going into the break.

UW quarterback Jacob Eason proved to be a difference maker from that meeting last year, throwing for 129 yards and two touchdowns against a defense that had allowed just two trips to the end zone in their previous four games. The strong-armed signal-caller came up big on several plays down the field, taking the pressure off a running game that struggled to get going against a stacked box (Salvon Ahmed was limited to just 37 yards). Hunter Bryant looked like the best player on the field for the Huskies offense, recording three catches for 50 yards and a score while attacking the middle of the field through two quarters.

It didn’t help the Utes that for as good as their effort was defensively, they got no help from their own offense until the final few minutes of the third quarter. Tyler Huntley completed eight passes for an even 100 yards and a TD while banged-up tailback Zach Moss got off to a slow start before posting 55 yards on the ground — using a nasty stiff-arm to get into the end zone off a short pass in the red zone. Utah converted just two third downs in the first half and ran just 27 plays but remained in the game thanks to their ability to get stops on the other end.

The pads are certainly popping out on Montlake as a result of these two mirror images facing off. We’ll see what kind of adjustments each side has in store but this is a huge game for the conference overall this week as Utah looks to remain in the College Football Playoff chase while keeping pace in the South division race at the same time. Washington has controlled the series between these two teams in recent times but they certainly have another fight on their hands with a critical second half coming up.