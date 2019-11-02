Getty Images

Utah, Washington picking up where they left off as Pac-12 title game rematch hits halftime

By Bryan FischerNov 2, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT
The setting may have moved North to Seattle from Santa Clara but Washington and No. 9 Utah picked up where they left off in a rematch of last season’s Pac-12 title game, staging a predictably defensive-minded first half that saw the Huskies take a slim 14-13 lead going into the break.

UW quarterback Jacob Eason proved to be a difference maker from that meeting last year, throwing for 129 yards and two touchdowns against a defense that had allowed just two trips to the end zone in their previous four games. The strong-armed signal-caller came up big on several plays down the field, taking the pressure off a running game that struggled to get going against a stacked box (Salvon Ahmed was limited to just 37 yards). Hunter Bryant looked like the best player on the field for the Huskies offense, recording three catches for 50 yards and a score while attacking the middle of the field through two quarters.

It didn’t help the Utes that for as good as their effort was defensively, they got no help from their own offense until the final few minutes of the third quarter. Tyler Huntley completed eight passes for an even 100 yards and a TD while banged-up tailback Zach Moss got off to a slow start before posting 55 yards on the ground — using a nasty stiff-arm to get into the end zone off a short pass in the red zone. Utah converted just two third downs in the first half and ran just 27 plays but remained in the game thanks to their ability to get stops on the other end.

The pads are certainly popping out on Montlake as a result of these two mirror images facing off. We’ll see what kind of adjustments each side has in store but this is a huge game for the conference overall this week as Utah looks to remain in the College Football Playoff chase while keeping pace in the South division race at the same time. Washington has controlled the series between these two teams in recent times but they certainly have another fight on their hands with a critical second half coming up.

Travis Etienne racks up 212 yards on just nine carries during No. 4 Clemson’s in-season scrimmage

By John TaylorNov 2, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Let me get this out of the way: Yes, these games shouldn’t be played, especially at this point in the season.  And don’t even get me started on the SEC’s slate of Week 13 exhibition games.

That said, what Travis Etienne did Saturday afternoon in Death Valley was impressive, regardless of the level of competition.

No. 4 Clemson entered the Week 10 matchup with FCS Wofford, which was 5-2 and winners of five straight entering the weekend, as a nearly seven-touchdown favorite.  Since the Div. I split into two football divisions, Wofford has beaten one school that is currently an FBS program — Louisiana-Monroe in 2000.  Against Clemson, they were 3-12 all-time, with the Terriers’ last win coming way back in 1933.

With all of that history, not to mention talent, against them, Wofford went out and did the expected in what was essentially an in-season scrimmage as Clemson jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead en route to a 59-14 win.  For the degenerates in the audience that took the points, rejoice as the Terriers covered the 47½-point spread.

Leading the way for the Tigers was Etienne, who ran for a career-high 212 yards on just nine carries in less than three quarters worth of work.  Despite the gaudy 23.6 yards per carry average, Etienne was still well short of the single-game FBS record (min. 10 carries) of 30.2 ypc put up by Wyoming’s Kevin Lowe back in 1984.

Included in that yardage was an 86-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.  It was the second-longest of the junior’s, topped only by the 90-yarder in this year’s season-opening win over Georgia Tech.

Clemson improves to 9-0 on the season with the win, and still hasn’t lost a regular-season game since Oct. 13, 2017 (27-24 to Syracuse).  The school’s last non-conference loss in the regular season came in Week 1 of 2014 against Georgia.

No. 8 Georgia takes over first place in SEC East after topping No. 6 Florida

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 2, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
If recent history is any indication, No. 8 Georgia (7-1, 4-1 SEC) can start making reservations in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game now. Georgia came out on top of No. 6 Florida (7-2, 4-2 SEC) in Jacksonville on Saturday, 24-17, to take over sole possession of first place in the SEC East. The winner of the Florida-Georgia game has gone on to play for the SEC championship each of the last four seasons, including the last two years by Georgia.

Jake Fromm passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, with Lawrence Cager being the main target. Cager caught seven passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. It was Cagfer’s touchdown in the fourth quarter that helped keep Georgia ahead for good. Early in the fourth quarter, Cager worked himself into an open spot on the field as the Florida secondary lost track of him, and Cager made them pay for the defensive slip with a 52-yard touchdown to put Georgia up by two scores.

 

As expected, Georgia tried plugging away on the ground as well. D’Andre Swift carried the football 24 times for 89 yards, with a long run of 30 yards against a solid Florida defense. But Georgia’s defense was the unit really taking charge. Georgia limited Florida to 272 yards of offense and allowed just two out of nine third-down conversions (Florida was also 1-of-2 on fourth down).

The win extends Georgia’s winning streak over Florida to three games, as the Bulldogs and Gators continue to exchange three-game winning streaks. Florida won three consecutive meetings from 2008 through 2010, followed by three consecutive wins by Georgia from 2011 through 2013, with Florida returning the favor from 2014 through 2016. This was also the first game in the series decided by one score since Georgia’s 23-20 victory in 2013.

While the recent trends would suggest Georgia is heading to Atlanta, there is still some work to be done before thinking about a shot at another SEC title. Georgia is home next week to play the next biggest threat within the division, Missouri. A win against Missouri would give Georgia a tough-to-beat path to Atlanta with a one-game lead in the loss column on both the Gators and Tigers and head-to-head tiebreaker against each. The reason that is important is that Georgia also plays arguably the toughest remaining game between all three SEC East contenders. Georgia must play a road game at Auburn in two weeks. A loss at Auburn opens the door once again for Florida (and Missouri), but Georgia would still have to lose to Texas A&M at home for either Florida or Missouri to sneak to the top of the division. Missouri hosts Florida on the same day Georgia is playing at Auburn.

So, in brief, next week’s game against Missouri can pretty much wrap up the SEC East race if Georgia wins.

Florida will look to rebound next week at home against Vanderbilt. The Gators likely will have a difficult path back to a New Years Six at-large with the loss.

No. 22 K-State cruises to 11th straight Sunflower Showdown win

By Zach BarnettNov 2, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
For the first time in a decade, there was football optimism in Kansas, sparked around a reimagined Jayhawk offense that put up 48 points in a close loss to Texas and 37 in a win over Texas Tech last week. Maybe this could be the year KU is the best team in its own state. The soldout crowd at Memorial Stadium — the first since 2009 — seemed to think so.

Kansas State let that optimism stick around for around one quarter.

The No. 22-ranked Wildcats marched to touchdowns on their opening two possessions — moving 88 and 78 yards consecutively, largely on the ground — and flattened the Jayhawk offense, cruising to a 38-10 victory.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson led the way, rushing for a game-high 127 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries while hitting 9-of-16 passes for 129 yards, while Henry Trotter rushed 19 times for 92 yards and a score.

All told, the Wildcats chugged for 334 yards and five scores on the ground.

Meanwhile, a Kansas State defense that shut down Oklahoma made Kansas look like Kansas for the first time since Brent Dearmon was promoted to offensive coordinator last month. Quarterback Carter Stanley was limited to 13-of-23 for just 115 yards with two interceptions. Stanley’s second pick more or less ended the game; trailing 14-3 with the ball at his own 38 and 1:25 left in the first half, Stanley turned an opportunity for a 14-10 halftime deficit into 17-3 when he fired the first play of the of the drive straight into the arms of K-State’s Da’Quan Patton.

Kansas State took the ball to open the second half and marched 75 yards in nine plays, as Thompson’s 12-yard run all but put the game away with 10:52 to go in the third quarter.

Kansas added a cosmetic score with 35 seconds to play, a 1-yard carry by coaches’ son Manny Miles.

The win gives Kansas State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) 11 straight victories over Kansas (3-6, 1-5 Big 12), matching K-State’s streak from 1993-03 as the longest by either team in the 117-game history of the Sunflower Showdown series. Kansas still holds the all-time lead, 65-47-5.

